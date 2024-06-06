Nominations open for Creative Shootout Charity of the Year 2025 with hidden disabilities theme

The Creative Shootout has opened nominations from UK charities to be its Charity of the Year 2025, seeking nonprofits working to support, champion and protect those with a hidden disability to enter.

The Creative Shootout’s eighth outing will see the chosen Charity of the Year given the opportunity to work with a leading UK creative agency and see their winning idea come to life in a national campaign, backed by media partners.

To enter, charities must send in 250 words on why creativity will be important to them in 2025 with a closing date for entries of Wednesday 31 July.

The Creative Shootout Live Final will take place on Thursday 30 January and will see eight agency teams taking the stage in front of a live audience at BAFTA in London, responding to a brief that they have had four hours prep time on. They will each have eight minutes to pitch their creative thinking to the judges and audience.

The winning agency gets a £10,000 prize and the opportunity to stage their winning campaign for the charity, backed by media partners.

Johnny Pitt, Founder of The Creative Shootout, said:

“So many of us think of ‘a disability’ as something obvious and visible. Yet for nearly 13 million people in the UK, a hidden disability is their every day, and way of life. So we need to change the narrative here, and are calling on the UK’s best creative agencies to enter this year’s Shootout to help transform a charity, and turbocharge their own creative reputation.”

Previous charities and causes that have taken part include UNICEF, Time to Change, FareShare, A Plastic Planet, Crisis, FoodCycle and Carers UK.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive, Carers UK, Charity of the Year 2024, added:

“Being The Creative Shootout’s chosen charity has been a hugely significant thing for Carers UK. Having the UK’s best creative talent laser focused on us for several months is something we could never have imagined. And getting to collaborate with the agency MullenLowe, essentially for free, along with some of the UK’s biggest media partners like Clear Channel, Sky Media and The Guardian, has been game changing for us – as well as for millions of unpaid carers across the UK. We are hugely grateful to everyone involved.”