Legacy Futures invests in tech platform with aim of improving legacy admin process

Legacy Futures has made the first financial investment from its new Innovation Fund into technology platform SenseCheck.

Launched in early 2023, SenseCheck is a verification and communication tool that brings legacy processing into one platform to make it faster and more cost effective for both solicitors and charities benefitting from gifts in wills, while also ensuring charity legatees are treated respectfully.

In launching its product, SenseCheck’s aim was to create a more efficient way for experienced legacy experts to process cases. It was developed through consultation with Legacy Futures’ legacy management experts and technology business Arkitec Software, which is an investor and co-founder of SenseCheck.

Traditionally, solicitors have to contact each charity separately with information and enquiries and await their individual responses before proceeding, and bank details have to be collated manually. For charities, this means the legacy officer having to repeatedly review the status of every case they’re working on, while in cases where multiple charities are set to receive a gift, a lead charity has to be appointed to act as conduit between the charities and the solicitor.

SenseCheck speeds up the process, allowing communications and updates to be delivered in real time in one place, and available for all recipient charities to see instantly.

CEO of Legacy Futures, Ashley Rowthorn said:

“We believe SenseCheck will change the way the sector communicates for the better. The platform has huge potential to significantly improve the legacy administration process, saving charities hours of time and thousands of pounds in admin and legal fees, not to mention receiving the donor’s gift quicker. Solicitors benefit through saving time and headaches, meaning they’re able to do their jobs easier and handle higher case volumes.”

SenseCheck Director Nigel Jesson commented:

“Having an organisation such as Legacy Futures on board with SenseCheck means that more legal practices and charities will be benefiting from the platform’s functionality sooner. Private client lawyers spend many billable hours cross referencing charitable legacies against charity websites and the Charity Commission database, before having to produce manual reports. SenseCheck can do all of this in minutes, transforming the face of the legacy management process for both sides.”