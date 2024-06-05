Jingle Jam announces 2024’s charity partners & a three year growth plan

Jingle Jam has announced the eight partner charities that will benefit from money raised during Jingle Jam 2024, along with a change in approach that sees two of them, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and War Child, appointed as strategic partners for the next three years.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and War Child will be joined by Autistica, Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal and Whale and Dolphin Conservation, which have all worked with Jingle Jam before, as well as three joining for the first time: Cool Earth, Sarcoma UK and The Trevor Project.

Previously, Jingle Jam has worked with 12 charity partners. This year, it has reduced that number as part of a new strategy for growth. Over the next three years, this strategy will see CALM and War Child work with Jingle Jam to support growth, including helping with resources and planning.

Jingle Jam Chair Rich Keith said:

“Selection this year was, as ever, incredibly hard, but we believe these eight charities, including our two strategic partner charities, represent an extremely strong cohort that can deliver impact against our key focus areas in the UK, the US and all around the world. Our 2024 partners will also engage a broader range of creators, a key area for us as we embark on a new three-year approach for growth. We are delighted to have these wonderful charities on board and we’re already working on plans to make Jingle Jam 2024 the best yet.”

The 2024 Jingle Jam will take place from 1 – 14 December with more details to be announced over the coming months.

Founded by Lewis and Simon of the Yogscast in 2011 to raise money for Oxfam, Jingle Jam was established as a fundraising charity in 2022. It now draws in hundreds of streamers from around the world and beyond the Yogscast network each year.

Jingle Jam 2023 saw creators including Vikkstar123, Freyz Playz, Terroriser and RTGame come together alongside founders The Yogscast for the fundraising festivities with £2.7 million raised for the 12 charity partners. This brought the initiative’s lifetime total to more than £25 million. 2023 also saw over 600 creators hold fundraising streams with a combined 1.5mn hours of watch time and over 7.3mn views.

Donors give through Jingle Jam’s partnership with Tiltify. Jingle Jam donors are also able to access the Jingle Jam Games Collection, which is supported by games developers and publishers around the world.