Charity launches online sustainable fashion store to support its fundraising

On today’s World Environment Day, the charity Framework has launched an online store selling sustainable clothing that will raise funds to support its work with homeless and vulnerable people.

Framework Fashion sells a bespoke range of T-shirts, hoodies, jumpers and bags. Designed by Framework’s graphic designer Iryna Fryer, the product range comprises more than 30 items of sustainable clothing and accessories.

Profits generated from store purchases will directly support the charity’s work to end homelessness and tackle disadvantage across the East Midlands and in Sheffield.

Framework chose World Environment Day (5 June) to launch the range to reflect the environmentally friendly credentials of the new product range. It includes T-shirts, hoodies, jumpers and tote bags with designs inspired by concepts reflecting Framework’s mission and values: All roads lead to Home; Homelessness is a policy choice; Everyone deserves a home; Home is where the heart is; Respect/Empower.

All items in the collection are produced in a British factory powered by renewables using certified organic cotton and water-based inks free from toxic or harmful chemicals. Shipping is in plastic-free packaging, which is designed to be reused or coloured in.

To avoid over-production, waste and unsold stock, items are individually printed on demand with products also designed to be sent back and remade into something new when they are worn out, with Framework working with supplier Teemill.

Commenting, Claire Eden, Framework’s Head of Fundraising and Communications, said:

“The launch of Framework’s online shop with a dedicated fashion range is a big step in our mission to support people experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. The designs raise awareness of Framework’s mission and values, inspiring more people to join our efforts in making a difference, and profits from sales directly support our work. “With a wide range of products, several different designs and all at reasonable prices we are confident there will be something for everyone. “It is also important that these products are produced with minimal environmental impact and promote care for the planet, sustainability and ethical consumerism. So it is fitting to launch our shop and its exclusive product range on World Environment Day.”