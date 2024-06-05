24 charities awarded support packages to tackle social & environmental challenges

24 frontline charities working in the fields of community, environment, welfare and youth have been named winners of this year’s Weston Charity Awards.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Awards recognise charities across the UK, working to amplify their impact and support their long-term resilience. Last year saw environment charities included for the first time.

This year’s winning charities, located in the North and Midlands of England and Wales, receive a support package valued at over £22,000. This includes strategic planning resources from Pilotlight, alongside a £6,500 grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Advertisement

Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of Trustees at Garfield Weston Foundation said:

“In today’s world, the challenges facing communities are more complex than ever. We’re proud to partner with Pilotlight to support these 24 outstanding charities who are finding innovative ways to combat issues ranging from rising inequality to threats to our natural environment.”

The 2024 winners serve over 650,000 people with diverse missions including addressing racial inequity, supporting homeless people, reducing reoffending, and championing environmental conservation. They include Caring and Sharing Rochdale, Eating Distress North East, Battle Scars, Veterans in Communities, The Sanctuary Trust and RicNic.

Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight commented:

“The Weston Charity Awards provide a lifeline to smaller charities on the frontlines of changing social and environmental needs. Pilotlight is excited to offer our expertise in helping these charities develop strategic plans for the future, ensuring they can maximise their impact and navigate uncertainty.”

How to apply

Entries for these annual awards open towards the end of the year. To be eligible to apply, charities must be working in either community, environment, welfare or youth. They must also have:

A registered charity number

At least one paid full-time member of staff in a leadership position

Delivered a service for at least two years

Income of less than £5 million per year

Provide direct services to beneficiaries or take practical action on the environment

A degree of financial stability that enables full engagement in the programme

A majority of activity or beneficiaries based in the North or Midlands of England or Wales. Charities can check if they are in an eligible location here.

A willingness to meet in person for four out of ten meetings (three in London and one at their charity’s location).