24 charities awarded support packages to tackle social & environmental challenges

Melanie May

Melanie May | 5 June 2024 | News

A large group of people, some seated and some standing, pose together, smiling and facing the camera. They are in front of signs for the Weston Charity Awards, and are all from this year's winning charities.

24 frontline charities working in the fields of community, environment, welfare and youth have been named winners of this year’s Weston Charity Awards.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Awards recognise charities across the UK, working to amplify their impact and support their long-term resilience. Last year saw environment charities included for the first time.

This year’s winning charities, located in the North and Midlands of England and Wales, receive a support package valued at over £22,000. This includes strategic planning resources from Pilotlight, alongside a £6,500 grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of Trustees at Garfield Weston Foundation said:

“In today’s world, the challenges facing communities are more complex than ever. We’re proud to partner with Pilotlight to support these 24 outstanding charities who are finding innovative ways to combat issues ranging from rising inequality to threats to our natural environment.”

The 2024 winners serve over 650,000 people with diverse missions including addressing racial inequity, supporting homeless people, reducing reoffending, and championing environmental conservation. They include Caring and Sharing Rochdale, Eating Distress North East, Battle Scars, Veterans in Communities, The Sanctuary Trust and RicNic.

Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight commented:

“The Weston Charity Awards provide a lifeline to smaller charities on the frontlines of changing social and environmental needs. Pilotlight is excited to offer our expertise in helping these charities develop strategic plans for the future, ensuring they can maximise their impact and navigate uncertainty.”

How to apply

Entries for these annual awards open towards the end of the year. To be eligible to apply, charities must be working in either community, environment, welfare or youth. They must also have:

Melanie May

