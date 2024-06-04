OpenAI seeks to increase accessibility with launch of OpenAI for Nonprofits

OpenAI has introduced OpenAI for Nonprofits, a new initiative aimed at enhancing the accessibility of its tools for nonprofit organisations.

As part of this initiative, OpenAI is offering discounted pricing for ChatGPT Team and Enterprise.

Through OpenAI for Nonprofits, nonprofits can access ChatGPT Team at the discounted rate of $20 per month per user. Larger nonprofits looking for large-scale deployment are eligible for a 50% discount on ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI says these offerings provide access to its most advanced models like GPT-4o, advanced tools and custom GPTs, a dedicated collaborative workspace, admin tools for team management, and privacy and security standards.

OpenAI is also sharing case studies and best practices to help nonprofits understand how they can use ChatGPT, including case studies from Serenas, GLIDE Unconditional Legal Clinic, THINK South Africa, and Team4Tech.

It plans to develop and provide more resources over time to help nonprofits make the most of AI technology and share best practices. Nonprofits are also invited to apply to join its nonprofit community on the OpenAI Forum.

The stories shared show:

How ChatGPT has helped Serenas unlock diverse, international funding sources by drafting effective grant proposals quickly, adapting content for new donor templates, and producing materials in both English and Portuguese.

How the GLIDE Unconditional Legal Clinic uses ChatGPT to support legal aid in walk-in client meetings.

How THINK South Africa is training public health professionals to use ChatGPT to clean, analyse, and interpret health data, with THINK now developing a toolkit and scaled training programme to broaden the benefits of ChatGPT across public health programmes in South Africa.

How Team4Tech is leveraging ChatGPT to help curate their EdTech resource hub which serves their nonprofit community of over 800 organisations, reaching over 39 million learners globally.