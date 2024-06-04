[ad] Blackbaud. Buyer's guide. Finding your mission's perfect fundraising CRM just got easier. Get the guide.

OpenAI seeks to increase accessibility with launch of OpenAI for Nonprofits

Melanie May

4 June 2024

OpenAI has introduced OpenAI for Nonprofits, a new initiative aimed at enhancing the accessibility of its tools for nonprofit organisations.

As part of this initiative, OpenAI is offering discounted pricing for ChatGPT Team and Enterprise.

Through OpenAI for Nonprofits, nonprofits can access ChatGPT Team at the discounted rate of $20 per month per user. Larger nonprofits looking for large-scale deployment are eligible for a 50% discount on ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI says these offerings provide access to its most advanced models like GPT-4o, advanced tools and custom GPTs, a dedicated collaborative workspace, admin tools for team management, and privacy and security standards.

OpenAI is also sharing case studies and best practices to help nonprofits understand how they can use ChatGPT, including case studies from Serenas, GLIDE Unconditional Legal Clinic, THINK South Africa, and Team4Tech. 

It plans to develop and provide more resources over time to help nonprofits make the most of AI technology and share best practices. Nonprofits are also invited to apply to join its nonprofit community on the OpenAI Forum.

The stories shared show:

