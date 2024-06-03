Research on Girlguiding volunteers suggests greater levels of happiness than non-volunteers

Girlguiding volunteers report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction than the average UK adult who does no volunteering, the organisation has reported.

According to figures released by the charity for Volunteers’ Week, Girlguiding volunteers also report levels of happiness up to four times higher than those who volunteer at least once per month at other organisations in the UK.

With almost 80,000 volunteers, Girlguiding has one of the largest volunteer networks in the UK. However, with more than 58,000 girls on waiting lists, the charity is appealing for more people to offer their help.

This weekend, the public can try their hand at volunteering with Girlguiding through the Big Help Out. Taking place across the UK from the 7-9 June there will be opportunities to visit a Girlguiding event and find out what volunteering is like.

Improvements to wellbeing, & transferable skills

Volunteers surveyed by Girlguiding emphasised the personal benefits of joining, such as improvements to their health and wellbeing (91%). 94% of volunteers said that Girlguiding helps them make new friends and 89% agreed volunteering helps them feel good about themselves.

87% also feel that volunteering has helped them learn new skills that can be used outside of Girlguiding and 64% have found that it has improved their employment prospects.

Chief guide Tracy Foster said:

“It’s no surprise to me that our volunteers report such high levels of happiness. Every week I have the pleasure of meeting different Girlguiding volunteers around the UK and they are experts at bringing fun and friendship to everything they do. “Like many of our volunteers, I’ve made lifelong friends at Girlguiding and I’m so grateful to be able to support and be supported by such incredible girls and women.”

On average, the charity has also found that Girlguiding volunteers stay for more than double the UK charity average of six years.