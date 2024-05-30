Salvation Army launches campaign to encourage more clothes donations

The Salvation Army is running a campaign to encourage more instore and online clothes donations.

The Take Back Scheme Fashion campaign features looks from the charity’s clothing donations. The Scheme is operated by the trading arm of the charity SATCoL, which has partnered with retailers and brands in the UK including John Lewis and Tesco.

The campaign invites the public to be part of the drive to reduce waste and extend the useful life of products by donating any unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories when shopping instore or online with their favourite brands.

The fashion forward campaign features a collection of garments styled by fashion stylist Karl Willet, who works with celebrities from across the music/film industry including Paloma Faith, Jermaine Jackson and Geri Halliwell.

Commenting, Willet said:

“Styling looks with second-hand clothing is a fun and creative way to express your personal style. It’s important to embrace sustainability because not only does it reduce environmental waste, but it also encourages individual style and is affordable. The Take Back Scheme is a way to make a positive difference.”

The donated garments featured in the campaign were chosen to reflect The Salvation Army colours of red, white and black, and the charity’s message of hope. SATCoL’s Take Back Scheme currently has two in-store offerings and 12 clothing banks available online, which see retailers, like Cotton Traders, let customers generate a free returns label on their site that they can then use to send donations directly to the charity. Each year, The Salvation Army collects around 65,000 tonnes of textiles, diverting them to good uses and raising funds.

The profits raised from the resale of these donations supports The Salvation Army’s work across the UK.