Big Give Kind²Mind campaign raises record £2.1 million Photo from campaign participant Sands

Big Give’s Kind²Mind campaign has raised over £2 million including Gift Aid, for 160 mental health charities – a 33% increase in funds raised compared to 2023.

The campaign ran from 14-28 May, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, with this its third consecutive year. It received over 5,500 public donations and received £1.2 million in match funds.

Participating charities included The Passage, which raised £106,670; Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, which raised £49,340; and Sands, which raised £20,133.

Advertisement

The campaign also received endorsements from a number of celebrity supporters, including Ruby Wax, ambassador for Big Give and founder of Frazzled Café; Briony May, ambassador for Bristol Mind; Leah Charles-King, ambassador for Bipolar UK; and Rachel Kelly, ambassador for Rethink Mental Illness, SANE, The Counselling Foundation, and Head Talks.

James Reed CBE, Chair of Trustees for Big Give, said:

“Once again we have hit our campaign target thanks to the generosity of our champion match funding partners and the public. The funds raised will make a tangible difference to the charities that took part and will enable them to carry on providing the vitally important care and services to an ever-growing number of people in the community.”

The 2023 Kind²Mind campaign raised £1.5 million (including Gift Aid), through 5,145 donors and £876,000 contributed in match funds. This supported 182 charities.

The Big Give recently opened applications for this year’s Christmas Challenge. Charities can apply until 5 July to take part in the campaign, which this year will take place from 3-10 December.