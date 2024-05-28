Save the Children celebrates £22mn funding milestone from Postcode Education Trust Mave, 15, at Save the Children’s Child Friendly Space in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Uganda

Save the Children has now reached £22 million in funding received from Postcode Education Trust since 2016 – thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Postcode Education Trust‘s funding has enabled the charity to develop projects, adapt to changing contexts and new challenges, and provide education in emergency contexts. The Trust also supports Save the Children’s work to shift power to local organisations through sharing knowledge and expertise with smaller organisations and local experts.

The £22 million in flexible funding has supported Save the Children to achieve a number of goals, and last year this included:

Reaching 4,214 children in Uganda through educational ‘catch-up’ clubs, developed in response to the country’s experience of the longest school closures in the world after Covid-19

Training 13,000 humanitarians as part of its Humanitarian Leadership Academy, delivering online learning courses on mental health and psychosocial support, safeguarding, cash and voucher assistance and inclusive Education in Emergencies

Reaching 21,500 UK families through Early Years Grants for essentials like supermarket vouchers, household products and learning resources

Working with partners in Burkina Faso and South Sudan to run education projects, so local challenges are met by local solutions

Responding immediately when disaster strikes and working with local partners to set up safe spaces for children to play and keep learning

Sayyeda Salam, Director of Partnerships and Philanthropy at Save the Children, said:

“We are immensely proud of the work that is being achieved thanks to this support and we are hugely grateful to Postcode Lottery players. Thanks to the extraordinary amount of money raised, we are able to harness the skills and knowledge of local experts to create and scale innovative solutions to the problems faced by children around the world. Together we can make change that lasts generations.”

More funding announcements

Home Start Glasgow North, Maryhill, Glasgow. Credit: Iain McLean

The RSPCA and Home-Start UK are also celebrating after People’s Postcode Lottery gave both charities a £400,000 funding boost.

The RSPCA will use the money to help fund work by the charity’s four specialist wildlife rehabilitation centres – RSPCA East Winch in Norfolk, RSPCA West Hatch in Somerset, RSPCA Mallydams Wood in East Sussex and RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Cheshire. It will also help expand the RSPCA’s Wildlife Friends, a ‘micro-volunteering’ scheme which challenges people and families to take quick action to help wildlife in their local communities.

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA said:

“We are thrilled that players of People’s Postcode Lottery have given our work a fantastic boost allowing our specialist teams to continue their amazing work, which includes rehabilitating and releasing wild animals. “Everybody can take action to help wildlife they share their communities with and we need as many people as possible to join us to build a better world for animals. This funding awarded through Postcode Animal Trust is doing just that by helping to support our work. On top of this, we can all do our bit to take care of wildlife and prevent some of these animals needing help in the first place by becoming a Wildlife Friend and taking small acts of kindness – which can take just moments – to help wildlife we share our neighbourhoods with.”

Home-Start UK’s £400,000 boost will allow it to reach more families and recruit more volunteers to provide one-to-one support to parents and children. Last year Home-Starts across the UK supported around 79,000 children and 47,000 families – an increase of 20.8% since last year and up 35.5% over 10 years. Home-Starts also received 35,712 referrals for support in that time period, an increase of over 10% on the year before, but could only provide support to 70% of those referrals.