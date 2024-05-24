GoodPAYE acquires StC Payroll Giving, & other sector supplier news Alice Wright, MD, StC Payroll Giving and Tony Charalambides, CEO of GoodPAYE

A round up of recent news from fundraising companies and other sector suppliers, including GoodPAYE’s acquisition of StC Payroll Giving, and Beacon being rated #1 in Fundraising Magazine’s 2024 CRM survey for the fifth year.

GoodPAYE acquires StC Payroll Giving

GoodPAYE has acquired StC Payroll Giving – a strategic collaboration that brings together traditional fundraising with digital capabilities with the aim of making Payroll Giving universally accessible across the UK and reversing the decline in take up of this form of giving.

Established in 2022, GoodPAYE is 100% charity-owned, born from a joint venture with Barnardo’s, Crisis, The Royal British Legion, RNIB, and WaterAid with the ambition of bringing innovation to the Payroll Giving landscape.

Its acquisition of StC Payroll Giving will amplify its capabilities, with GoodPAYE aiming to be able to offer easy access to Payroll Giving for every UK employee, via StC.

Alice Wright, Managing Director, StC Payroll Giving, said the shared mission had brought both organisations together:

“For 30 years StC Payroll Giving has been committed to making Payroll Giving accessible and engaging for employers and their employees. In those 30 years we have accomplished this through our drive to be ethical, professional and innovative. By joining forces with GoodPAYE we will be able to accelerate those innovations and help bring Payroll Giving to the forefront of the UK workforce using technology.”

Tara Honeywell, Non Executive Director, GoodPAYE and Head of Commercial Ventures, Barnardo’s, commented:

“Since GoodPAYE’s inception in 2020, our vision has been crystal clear – to revolutionise Payroll Giving and usher it into the 21st century. This acquisition demonstrates a united front that underlies our commitment to driving positive change in the sector and raising over £100 million for charities by 2035. We are hugely excited for the next phase of GoodPAYE.”

Beacon rated #1 in Fundraising Magazine’s 2024 CRM survey for 5th year

Fundraising Magazine’s 2024 survey was completed by 509 charities, covering a wide range of incomes.

The survey enables readers to compare leading CRM providers and see how they measure up against key criteria. It also includes comment from providers on how CRM products are improving and what to expect from a new system.

Beacon has been granted permission to reprint the key findings of the survey here. The full results can also be downloaded, and include insight into the current charity CRM space and a view of what the future may hold.

The Bright Initiative by Bright Data named Data for Good Consulting Initiative of the Year

The Bright Initiative by Bright Data has won the Data for Good Consulting Initiative of the Year in the British Data Awards 2024.

The Bright Initiative is a global programme leveraging public web data to drive positive change. It provides selected nonprofit organisations, academic institutions, and public bodies worldwide with pro-bono data and expertise to tackle pressing global issues. So far, it has partnered with over 750 organisations.

One project with the Molly Rose Foundation uncovered the role social media platforms play in suicides and advocates for change to prevent it. The results of study revealed algorithms exposed children who were already at risk to harmful content that glorified suicide. More can be read in its Annual Impact Report.

The British Data Awards is an annual quest to discover and celebrate the UK’s data success stories. Organisations taking part this year range from FTSE 100 heavyweights, public sector pioneers, technology unicorns, fast-growing scale-ups, essential not-for-profits, and everything in between.

New service launches to boost Scotland’s health and social research

Research Data Scotland (RDS) has launched its Researcher Access Service, after working with Nexer Digital with the aim of making it quicker and simpler for researchers to access Scotland’s public sector datasets, ultimately improving public health and social wellbeing in Scotland.

As part of the £300,000 project, Nexer Digital helped to design and build a new ‘Data Access Service’ and created a new website for RDS, aiming to reduce the time it takes researchers to identify and access data without compromising scrutiny or security.

Nexer Digital collaborated with the newly formed RDS to redesign and streamline the system and process, providing researchers with an end-to-end digital service. A key feature is the integration with a metadata catalogue, allowing researchers to easily access and understand available datasets.

Shaun Gomm, Commercial Director at Nexer Digital, said:

“Accessing public health and social data for research or policy-making can often be complex and time-consuming, leading to missed opportunities. Through a user-centred design and development process, we built a high-performing website and together designed a new Researcher Access Service that is efficient, accessible and easy to use. This project sets the stage for continued innovation in data access and management, ultimately improving public health and social wellbeing outcomes in Scotland.”

iDonate.ie & GivePanel partner to support nonprofits in Ireland

iDonate.ie are partnering with GivePanel to help nonprofits in Ireland connect with supporters and fundraise on social media.



The new integration will allow GivePanel customers to connect with iDonate, Ireland’s largest fundraising platform. With one click, users can register for a challenge and activate their iDonate fundraising page.



Nick Burne, CEO of GivePanel, commented:

“Following our success with Facebook Challenges using JustGiving in the UK, we’re excited to announce our iDonate integration that will support our Irish customers affected by the loss of Meta’s fundraising tools. Facebook fundraising pages were only one element of a Facebook Challenge, iDonate’s market-leading platform could improve overall results as their pages can be shared beyond Facebook.”



