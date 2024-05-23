Online will writing service raises £1bn in legacy pledges Farewill CEO Dan Garrett

Online will writer Farewill has now raised £1 billion in legacy pledges for charities including Cancer Research, Battersea Cats & Dogs, Surfers Against Sewage, The Donkey Sanctuary, and the RNLI.

The pledges have been made by more than 60,000 people who have used the platform to write their will.

Farewill partners with charities to enable them to offer free will writing services through their website. 37% of the platform’s wills currently contain legacies and Farewill also focuses on residuary gifts – when a percentage of an estate is donated to a charity.

Dan Garrett, founder and CEO of Farewill, said:

“We are thrilled to have hit £1 billion in legacy pledges for charity. This is a testament to the generosity of the British public to support the causes they are most passionate about. It’s more important than ever for people to have frank conversations with those they love and prepare for the future. Any legacy in a will could make a huge difference by providing charities with the critical income they need to continue research, provide care for the vulnerable or services for people or animals in need. We’re inspired by the opportunity to support charities of all sizes through Farewill and make it easier for them to do their vital work.”

The most popular good causes include cancer charities (43%), animal welfare (17%), and health (14%). Since Farewill started tracking donations, more money has been donated by people living in Greater London (23%), than in any other part of the UK. The most generous regions include the South East (17%) and South West (12%).

Craig Fordham, Director of Operational Delivery & Legacies at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

“The £1 billion in will pledges is a phenomenal legacy from the British public and shows how generous people can be. It will have an enormous impact on all the charities Farewill works with and help to ensure these organisations can make a difference in the world. At Macmillan Cancer Support 40% of our total income came from gifts in wills last year. We are so thankful for all those who choose to support us in this way – we know sometimes this is to pay forward care they or a loved one have had and that is very special.”

Lucinda Frostick, Director at Remember A Charity, commented:

“Appetite for this form of giving has reached record levels in recent years, with gifts in wills now funding vital charitable services for beneficiaries across the country, while enabling supporters to continue helping the good causes they care about beyond their lifetime. Particularly in such tough economic times, charitable gifts in wills have never been more valued or more needed.”