NPC CEO Dan Corry to step down, plus more sector appointments

Dan Corry intends to step down from NPC in October, with other sector appointment news including RSPCA CEO Chris Sherwood’s appointment as President of the World Federation for Animals, and Marianne Radcliffe taking the CEO role at Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

After almost 13 years’ service @DanRCorry is to step down as CEO of NPC. Dan’s intention is to step down at the end of October and after NPC's annual conference, NPC Ignites. More from Dan and The Trustees here: https://t.co/NWMMQzyh7W pic.twitter.com/5N7MFdG5AC — NPC (@NPCthinks) May 21, 2024

Dan Corry to step down as NPC CEO

New Philanthropy Capital (NPC) has announced that CEO Dan Corry is step down after almost 13 years. His intention is to step down at the end of October and after NPC’s annual conference, NPC Ignites.

Corry joined NPC after a variety of posts in public policy and economics. He was Head of the Number 10 Policy Unit and Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister on the Economy from 2007 to 2010. Among his roles, he was also Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers in the Treasury and has worked as a special adviser to the Secretary of State in the Education Department as well as at DTI and DCLG. He is also Chair of Carers Trust and a trustee of St Mungo’s. He is a former member of the Research Committee of the ESRC and of the Greater Manchester Economic Advisory Panel, as well as a current member of the Policy Advisory Group of the Future Governance Forum.

Marianne Radcliffe to join Crohn’s & Colitis UK as CEO

Marianne Radcliffe will join Crohn’s & Colitis UK in July from FitzRoy, a nationwide charity supporting people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues.

Radcliffe has spent the past 14 years at FitzRoy, most recently as Director of Transformation, IT, Communications and Fundraising. Before that, she held senior roles at Christian Aid, NSPCC and Shelter. She is passionate about uniting people with a common purpose to bring about lasting change for those hidden in society and systematically marginalised. Radcliffe replaces Sarah Sleet, who left Crohn’s & Colitis UK in March to become the CEO of Asthma + Lung UK.

World Federation for Animals announces RSPCA’s Chris Sherwood as President

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA, has been announced as the new President of the World Federation for Animals (WFA). The news was announced on 15 May at the World Federation for Animal’s General Assembly.

The appointment comes as the Federation launches a new ‘promise’ to ensure animal welfare is recognised as essential to the achievement of the global sustainable development agenda, By working with international organisations, governments, corporations, and communities, 61 organisations from around the world are committing to pave the way for a sustainable and equitable world where the care of animals is inherent to the planet’s thriving.

Michelle Edward appointed Director, Finance & Corporate Services at Horniman Museum and Gardens

Michelle Edward joins the Horniman Museum and Gardens next week (28 May) as Director, Finance and Corporate Services. Edward is a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience gained from working in FTSE 100 companies, SMEs, not-for profit organisations, charities, and being part of successful start-ups.

She spent the first 10 years of her career in financial service institutions; namely Citibank, Lloyds Bank and NASDAQ, before broadening and diversifying her skills in senior roles within other commercial, not-for profit and charity organisations; including Chelsea FC, Quilter Foundation and creative awards charity D&AD. As well as having hands-on experience in all areas of finance, her skills extend into other operational areas, including HR, legal, ICT and facilities. Edward succeeds Paula Thomas in the role, who will retire from the Horniman in June, following a handover period.

Photo: Maria Moore/LSE

LSE appoints Kieron Boyle to lead 100x Impact Accelerator

100x Impact Accelerator, a social impact accelerator based at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), has announced Kieron Boyle as its new Director. Boyle is currently the CEO of the Impact Investment Institute, an independent, nonprofit organisation and the UK’s national body for impact investing. Before this, he served as CEO of Guy’s and St Thomas Foundation, and prior to that role, he led the UK government’s efforts on social innovation and worked at No.10 Downing Street, the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, and the Boston Consulting Group.

Boyle also founded Impact on Urban Health, Better Society Capital, and the Government Outcomes Lab, and brought ‘Giving Tuesday’ and the B Corp movement to the UK. He holds various non-executive roles, including as a Governor at the Southbank Centre and Chair of the Long-term Investors in People’s Health programme, a $7 trillion global coalition of institutional investors. He is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.

Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events

Nick Bitel appointed first Group CEO of London Marathon Group

Nick Bitel has been appointed the first Group CEO of the London Marathon Group. The appointment follows a recent review of the Group leadership structure by the Trustees to optimise the delivery of Group impact and its plans building up to the 50th London Marathon in 2030. Bitel will report to the London Marathon Board of Trustees and also sit on the London Marathon Events Board of Directors.

Bitel has served as CEO of London Marathon Events for more than 25 years and has long experience as board member of many leading sports organisations including Sport England (Chair 2013 – 2021) and UK Sport and he serves as a Trustee of the Wimbledon Foundation. He is recognised as one of the UK’s top sports lawyers, described by the Legal 500 as “an institution in the world of sports law”.

Galop appoints Interim CEO Ben Kernighan

The Board of Trustees at LGBT+ anti-abuse charity Galop has appointed Ben Kernighan as Interim CEO. Kernighan has over 30 years’ experience working in the charity sector and was formerly CEO at Leap Confronting Conflict.

He began his career at Terrence Higgins Trusts, and since then, has helped hundreds of charities to thrive by implementing stabilisation and diversification strategies with a sustainable approach. His previous roles include Group Chief Executive of the National Union of Students and Deputy Chief Executive at NCVO. Kernighan started his new role on 20 May, replacing Amy Roch, who stepped up to the Interim CEO position from Deputy CEO, after Leni Morris stepped down after almost four years in the role.

Emma Norris joins Young Women’s Trust as Chair

Young Women’s Trust has appointed Emma Norris, the Deputy Director of the Institute for Government, as its new Chair. Norris brings with her over a decade of knowledge working in senior policy and influencing roles, and extensive experience of Westminster and Whitehall. She currently leads the Institute’s work on transitions of government, and is a regular public commentator on policy, politics and effective government. She previously worked at the Institute for Public Policy Research, the RSA, and at the Institute for Policy Analysis and Research in Rwanda.

Norris takes over from Jo-Ann Robertson, CEO of Global Markets at Ketchum, who has steered the charity for the last six years and supported them through the development of their new strategy.

Spread a Smile bolsters team with Community Fundraising Manager

Spread a Smile has appointed Natasha Mann as Community Fundraising Manager. Mann takes on her role following a career in the public sector having held fundraising roles at Sense and Moorfields Eye Charity.

She will oversee all community fundraising and work closely with individuals, local businesses, schools, faith groups and Spread a Smile families to support their aims. Mann will also oversee a calendar of bespoke Spread a Smile fundraising initiatives alongside different challenge events, ranging from marathons to treks and cycles. In addition, the charity has appointed Gary Broadway as Family Events Coordinator.

Back Up welcomes Damian Riley as new Chair of Trustees

Back Up has appointed Damian Riley, Managing Director of Capita’s British Army Recruitment contract, as Chair of Trustees. At Capita he runs its recruitment contract with the British Army, recruiting around 10,000 soldiers each year, and brings a wealth of senior commercial expertise to the Back Up Board, along with a personal experience of living with a spinal cord injury.

As Back Up’s Chair, he will be responsible for working with the Board to provide leadership and strategic direction. He will work in partnership with Back Up’s CEO Abigail Lock, and the staff team to deliver Back Up’s Transforming Lives strategy. Riley will also play a vital role in developing the charity’s new five-year 2025 – 2030 strategy.

