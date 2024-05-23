Why your supporters are wealthier than you expect. Course details.

Creative comms agency seeks charities for summer pro bono scheme

Melanie May

Melanie May | 23 May 2024 | News

Women gather around a desk. One of them stands as she writes notes as the others pay close attention. Photo by RF._.studio on Pexels

Creative communications agency, Full Fat, is looking for nonprofits supporting racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equity to apply for its Summer 2024 pro bono scheme.

A yearly commitment, Full Fat has worked with eight organisations over the last four years and is now in its ninth round. The agency will be investing up to £2,500 of time per month throughout the scheme which lasts up to four months.

Full Fat will work with the organisation to provide support on a suite of services that can include profiling, messaging, social media strategy/counsel, media coverage generation or opening up the agency’s network for good. 

Advertisement

Why your supporters are wealthier than you think... Course by Catherine Miles. Background photo of two sides of a terraced street of houses.

As part of the pro-bono scheme, Full Fat has previously worked with organisations such as Not A Phase, Compliments of the House, I Like Networking, The Vavengers, DKMS, The Hunger Project and most recently Queer Britain for the Winter 2023 pro-bono scheme where the Full Fat team supported them to create an ambassadors’ network to support the museum’s funding and visibility. 

Clara Perez Minones, Account Director at Full Fat said:

“We’re excited to kick off applications for our Summer/Autumn 2024 Pro Bono Scheme, dedicated to empowering UK charities and non-profits. Now in its fourth year, this initiative showcases our unwavering commitment to supporting organisations that make a real difference in our communities. Our previous work with Queer Britain helped them build a strong support network and raise awareness about their work, and we are now ready to bring that same energy and impact to new projects. Eligible organisations, apply now to tap into our resources and expertise, and let’s do great things together!”



How to apply

Charities and nonprofit organisations can apply for the scheme for any support required regarding brand awareness and campaign management across PR and social media. 

Applications will be reviewed and selected by Full Fat’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and scored following criteria:

Applicants should include all of the above information as well as meet the entry requirements:

The deadline for applying is 21 June and all applicants will be notified of the outcome by Friday 28 June. Unsuccessful applicants are encouraged to apply again for the scheme in subsequent rounds. 

Related posts

UK Fundraising
19 April 2018

HAVAS Just seeks loneliness charities for its pro bono campaign
UK Fundraising
14 April 2020

Free communications support offered to charities and public sector
UK Fundraising
26 September 2019

Nominations for Climate Communications Awards close next week
UK Fundraising
27 February 2020

Free consultation offer to help charities with digital

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon