Creative comms agency seeks charities for summer pro bono scheme

Creative communications agency, Full Fat, is looking for nonprofits supporting racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equity to apply for its Summer 2024 pro bono scheme.

A yearly commitment, Full Fat has worked with eight organisations over the last four years and is now in its ninth round. The agency will be investing up to £2,500 of time per month throughout the scheme which lasts up to four months.

Full Fat will work with the organisation to provide support on a suite of services that can include profiling, messaging, social media strategy/counsel, media coverage generation or opening up the agency’s network for good.

As part of the pro-bono scheme, Full Fat has previously worked with organisations such as Not A Phase, Compliments of the House, I Like Networking, The Vavengers, DKMS, The Hunger Project and most recently Queer Britain for the Winter 2023 pro-bono scheme where the Full Fat team supported them to create an ambassadors’ network to support the museum’s funding and visibility.

Clara Perez Minones, Account Director at Full Fat said:

“We’re excited to kick off applications for our Summer/Autumn 2024 Pro Bono Scheme, dedicated to empowering UK charities and non-profits. Now in its fourth year, this initiative showcases our unwavering commitment to supporting organisations that make a real difference in our communities. Our previous work with Queer Britain helped them build a strong support network and raise awareness about their work, and we are now ready to bring that same energy and impact to new projects. Eligible organisations, apply now to tap into our resources and expertise, and let’s do great things together!”





How to apply

Charities and nonprofit organisations can apply for the scheme for any support required regarding brand awareness and campaign management across PR and social media.

Applications will be reviewed and selected by Full Fat’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and scored following criteria:

How an organisation supports racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equity

The project submitted for support and strategy

The objectives that the applicant would like Full Fat to help achieve

The project timeline in relation to the scheme dates (December/January – March)

Whether Full Fat is able to offer meaningful impact through its services

Assets available to support the project

Applicants should include all of the above information as well as meet the entry requirements:

The entrants must be a registered charity OR be a nonprofit organisation, details of which will need to be included in the application

Operate within the UK

The deadline for applying is 21 June and all applicants will be notified of the outcome by Friday 28 June. Unsuccessful applicants are encouraged to apply again for the scheme in subsequent rounds.