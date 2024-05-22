Networking platform launches for philanthropy & impact investment community

Philanthropy Impact has today launched 23 Impact, an online platform that aims to help individuals better connect, learn, and collaborate in the realm of philanthropy and impact investing.

23 Impact aims to serve individual philanthropists and investors, as well as private client advisors, wealth management firms, nonprofit organisations, government entities, and other players in the field.

A space to network and access resources, the platform enables users to create profiles that highlight their philanthropic visions, investment objectives, and financial strategies, and showcase their experience and expertise.

It also provides guidance on philanthropy and the ESG / impact investment space, for example on identifying investment opportunities, selecting projects and ways to invest, setting up a giving structure and impact investment portfolio, managing assets, and reporting. In addition, it enables users to earn CISI-Endorsed and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points.

Commenting, John Pepin, CEO of Philanthropy Impact, said:

“With 23 Impact, our goal is to catalyse powerful partnerships among professional advisors, donors, investors, and charity leaders, thereby amplifying the overall impact and efficacy of philanthropic initiatives.”