2024 Big Give Christmas Challenge opens for applications

Melanie May

Melanie May | 22 May 2024 | News

a close up of a gold bauble on a christmas tree. By Element Digital on Pexels

Big Give has opened applications for its 2024 Christmas Challenge, with charities across all sectors invited to join the match funding campaign.

Last year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge raised a record £33 million for 1,077 charities, with over 94,000 public donations made across seven days, and the support of Big Give’s match funding Champions. 74% of participating charities reached their fundraising target.

This year, Big Give aims to set a new record. Applications for the Christmas Challenge are open until Friday, 5 July, and the campaign will run in line with #GivingTuesday, from 3-10 December.

The campaign offers participating charities the opportunity to secure up to £25,000 of match funding from one of Big Give’s Champion match funders. Of the charities eligible to receive funding last year, 93% received a match funding offer from one of Big Give’s Champion funders.

This year’s campaign is supported by The Reed Foundation, Julia & Hans Rausing Trust, The Childhood Trust, Candis, EQ Foundation, The Hospital Saturday Fund, Coles-Medlock Foundation, and Monday Charitable Trust, amongst others.

Big Give statistics from the 2023 Christmas Challenge show that:

Last year’s campaign also garnered support from celebrities such as Dame Judi Dench, Jenny Agutter, Alan Carr, Dame Joanna Lumley, Jason Watkins, Megan McCubbin, Jeremy Irons, Kate Humble, Larry Lamb and Emilia Fox.  

Last year’s Christmas Challenge video

Alex Day, Managing Director, Big Give, said: 

“The Christmas Challenge presents one of the best opportunities for charities to double their impact thanks to the generosity of our Champion funders. We want to support even more charities this year. We urge any charities that need a boost in funding to apply, given our track record in making a real, tangible difference.

 

“Since its inception in 2008, the Christmas Challenge has been instrumental in raising nearly three-quarters of the £300 million total raised by Big Give. Almost half of the funds raised by last year’s campaign benefitted small charities with annual incomes of less than £1mn.”

