[ad] Blackbaud. Buyer's guide. Finding your mission's perfect fundraising CRM just got easier. Get the guide.

RNIB launches checklist for improving accessibility of social posts

Melanie May

Melanie May | 21 May 2024 | News

a hand scrolls through photos on a phone. Photo by Kerde Severin on pexels

The RNIB has launched a checklist to help users of social media improve the accessibility of their posts.

The checklist has been created by RNIB’s social media team as a response to a lack of accessibility seen on social platforms by the public, brands and organisations who use them, and launched to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which took place on Thursday 16 May.

While social media channels have a number of functions available for users to make their content accessible for other users, including blind and partially sighted people, they are often overlooked. As a result, posts cannot always be accessed or enjoyed by the large number of people with sight loss who also use these sites.

Advertisement

Why your supporters are wealthier than you think... Course by Catherine Miles. Background photo of two sides of a terraced street of houses.

RNIB says that one of the best ways people can make their social media posts accessible is by including alt text: a written description of an image.

Recent research conducted by the charity found that only three in ten people are aware of alt text. Out of those who do know about it, nearly half of those (47%) said they’d use it if they saw others do the same. Through launching the social media checklist, RNIB aims to spread the word about alt text and other accessibility features. It also hopes it will act as a prompt for people to keep blind and partially sighted people, and accessibility, in mind when posting on their channels.

Holly Tuke, a Social Media Officer at RNIB who has sight loss, said:

“For people living with sight loss, accessibility is vital in ensuring we can enjoy the same content as our sighted peers. When it comes to social media, there are a number of features that often get forgotten that can make a huge difference to people with sight loss in using these platforms on a daily basis.

 

“We are thrilled to be launching our accessibility checklist, and hope that people engage with our work to make social media accessible for everyone.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
26 September 2016

Change.org announces partnership with Wochit
12 April 2021

Over half of 18-34 year olds favour charities that use subtitles in adverts
21 April 2021

How to make sure your fundraising videos are accessible: approaches and tips from the experts
15 November 2021

Venues offering captions deserve more funding say almost a third in survey

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon