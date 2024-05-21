RNIB launches checklist for improving accessibility of social posts

The RNIB has launched a checklist to help users of social media improve the accessibility of their posts.

The checklist has been created by RNIB’s social media team as a response to a lack of accessibility seen on social platforms by the public, brands and organisations who use them, and launched to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which took place on Thursday 16 May.

While social media channels have a number of functions available for users to make their content accessible for other users, including blind and partially sighted people, they are often overlooked. As a result, posts cannot always be accessed or enjoyed by the large number of people with sight loss who also use these sites.

RNIB says that one of the best ways people can make their social media posts accessible is by including alt text: a written description of an image.

Recent research conducted by the charity found that only three in ten people are aware of alt text. Out of those who do know about it, nearly half of those (47%) said they’d use it if they saw others do the same. Through launching the social media checklist, RNIB aims to spread the word about alt text and other accessibility features. It also hopes it will act as a prompt for people to keep blind and partially sighted people, and accessibility, in mind when posting on their channels.

Holly Tuke, a Social Media Officer at RNIB who has sight loss, said:

“For people living with sight loss, accessibility is vital in ensuring we can enjoy the same content as our sighted peers. When it comes to social media, there are a number of features that often get forgotten that can make a huge difference to people with sight loss in using these platforms on a daily basis. “We are thrilled to be launching our accessibility checklist, and hope that people engage with our work to make social media accessible for everyone.”