Online & digital giving options are boosting donations from Gen Z, survey suggests

Melanie May

Melanie May | 21 May 2024 | News

A multiracial group of three young people smile as they look at their phones in a park

The availability of online and digital giving options alongside a desire to help those impacted by the cost of living means Gen Z adults are donating more to charity, according to research.

In a survey for Deliveroo of 2,001 UK adults, 1 in 3 (30%) of Gen Z said they had increased the amount they give to charity over the past two years. In comparison, across the general population 1 in 6 (15%) are giving more to charity and a quarter (24%) said they were giving less than they were two years ago.

Two thirds (66%) of under 25s said they would be more likely to donate to charity if they could donate in an app they already use, which is more than twice the rate across the general public (29%). A quarter (24%) said they typically pledge via a link on social media compared with fewer than 1 in 10 of British adults (9%).

Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) Gen Z also ranked speed and convenience as the most important factor when they are deciding whether to donate to a charity, with the convenience of donation method becoming less salient the older the respondent got. 

A young woman in a Deliveroo t-shirt holds a tray of food in a Trussell Trust foodbank larder

Deliveroo launched a nationwide partnership with the Trussell Trust in April 2022, which has just been extended for another two years. Deliveroo enables its customers to donate to the charity via a round-up donation function in its app as they complete their food and grocery orders. 

The donations raised help to provide emergency food parcels that contain at least three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced meals, as well as practical support and advice to people who are facing hardship, including access to financial and mental health services.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

