Oracle Cancer Trust merges with Head & Neck Cancer Foundation

Melanie May

Melanie May | 17 May 2024 | News

People shaking hands in an office. By Fauxels on Pexels

Oracle Cancer Trust and the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation have merged to form Oracle Head & Neck Cancer UK.

Tamara Kahn, CEO of Oracle Cancer Trust, will continue as the inaugural CEO of the new organisation. Commenting, she said:

“This merger represents a pivotal milestone in our race to overcome the head and neck cancer crisis currently facing the UK. We want and need to bring about change to ultimately save and improve patients’ lives. Our Board of Trustees see common values and shared objectives – giving the ability to make the new combined organisation stronger. In addition, the scale of the head and neck cancer problem in the UK warrants a bigger voice. Together we believe we can increase awareness and help drive treatment innovations that ultimately uplift positive patient outcomes and care standards.”

Oracle Head & Neck Cancer UK‘s strategy includes integrated research collaborations, grant funding, grassroots initiatives, corporate fundraising, community outreach and raising awareness. It will also use its combined existing medical networks and research capabilities to advance diagnostics and medical treatments.

New Oracle Head & Neck Cancer UK logo

Michelle Vickers, formerly CEO of the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation, will take the newly created role of Chief Awareness Officer: a position aimed at bolstering public awareness, engagement, and advocacy.

She added:

“Education and awareness are crucial in the early detection and treatment of head and neck cancers. Just as we know what to look for in other cancers, we need to know what to look for in these cancers. We know that a speedier diagnosis in a patient’s journey will drive better outcomes. Our merger represents a coming together of excellence at a time when the number of cases is increasing, I am excited to be part of this next chapter and the joining together of two forces for good. There are many strong synergies between us and collectively we will deliver far greater awareness across the UK.”

Every day more than 34 people are diagnosed with head and neck cancer in the UK. These types of cancer are the fourth most prevalent in men alone, and the seventh most pervasive overall, with more patients than cervical and pancreatic cancers. Head and neck cancers are growing at 30% per decade with only 13% of patients diagnosed early stage.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

