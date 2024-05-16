Banham Marsden March raises over £1.6mn, plus more fundraising event news The Banham Marsden March, 2024. Photo Credit: Sam Mellish

The Banham Marsden March and Cash for Kids Day both recently raised over £1 million for their respective causes. More on these fundraising events, and others, below.

The Banham Marsden March raises over £1.6mn for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Thousands of people took part in The Banham Marsden March on Sunday 12 May, raising in excess of £1.6 million for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The event saw participants walk 15 miles between The Royal Marsden’s two hospitals in Chelsea and Sutton, or join in for the final five miles. Many taking part were former or current patients at The Royal Marsden, along with their family, friends, and staff from the hospital.

Supporters also took part in The Banham Marsden March at Home, taking on their own route and distance in their local area, across the UK and abroad. The money raised will support The Royal Marsden, helping to fund research and support treatment and care, equipment and patient environments at the hospital.

Cash for Kids Day raises over £1million in biggest ever single day of fundraising

Over 180,000 children will be supported with meals and fun activities during this year’s summer holidays thanks to May’s annual Cash for Kids Day – its single biggest day of fundraising ever the charity raised £1,004,030.

The fundraising charge was led by current King of the Jungle and Hits Radio presenter Sam Thompson who had challenged school children across the UK to take ‘One Million Steps’ in order to raise money. The final figure from the 182 schools across the UK that took part was 11, 604,206 steps. Tom Price and Kat Shoob, presenters of Magic Radio’s The 4 til 7 Show, also sang for 12 hours at the Magic Radio Big Karaoke Party – helped along by a host of special guests including Gabrielle, Matt Goss, the Scummy Mummies and West End stars from Six and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Over on Greatest Hits Radio the day was dedicated to a Vinyl Revival, while Absolute Radio played the 5 Words, 5 Grand on Dave Berry’s Breakfast Show with special guests Sam Thompson and Ronan Keating.

Macmillan Mighty Hike: Giant’s Causeway 2022

Boots join Santander UK as Official Partners for the 2024 Macmillan Mighty Hike series

Macmillan Cancer Support has announced Boots as sponsor for its flagship fundraising series, the Mighty Hikes. Sponsorship from Boots helps celebrate 15 years of its partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support. Since 2009, Boots has delivered on a commitment to provide easily accessible cancer information and support to thousands of people on the high street and through online support services, by combining Macmillan’s experience in supporting people living with cancer and its health and beauty expertise.

As a commitment to the partnership, Boots employees will be continuing their fundraising efforts by lacing up their boots and taking on one of 15 Mighty Hikes across the UK alongside teams from Santander, Mighty Hikes Official Partner since 2023.

City Hospice’s Forever Flowers campaign returns, with the rose as 2024’s flower

Cardiff charity City Hospice’s Forever Flowers campaign will return to Cardiff Castle for a fourth consecutive year this summer. Supporters are invited to purchase a limited edition ‘Remember Me Rose’ to remember and celebrate the lives of family members, friends and colleagues. This year’s choice of flower symbolises love, affection and respect, while the colour also pays tribute to the charity which is marking its ruby anniversary this year.

Crafted by the British Ironwork Centre, the tributes will feature in a display within the grounds of Cardiff Castle from Saturday 3 to Sunday 11 August. Those who purchase a flower (£25) will also be able to join with others at a special Celebration of Life event on Thursday 8 August.

Charity Golf Day & Dinner brings Cotton Traders’ fundraising to over £1.8mn for Help for Heroes

Cotton Traders, has raised £1.89mn for charity partner, Help for Heroes, after hosting its annual Charity Golf Day & Gala Dinner.

Celebrating 13 years of supporting Help for Heroes, Cotton Traders presented a cheque for £155,514 to the charity at its annual Charity Golf Day & Gala Dinner on Tuesday 7 May. For the second year running, the event was hosted by Cotton Traders’ Celebrity Ambassador and TV star, Will Mellor. The total amount has been raised through a variety of charity initiatives, including branded product sales, online donations, proceeds of in-store carrier bag sales and the Cotton Traders’ annual Golf Day and Gala Dinner.