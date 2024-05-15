National Trust for Scotland offers opportunity to dedicate a view in memory of loved ones The Culzean Castle view

People can now dedicate a view in memory of a loved one, through National Trust for Scotland.

National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has just launched two new in-memory products, developed with Good Innovations to appeal to people wanting to commemorate someone who loved NTS places or Scotland. As well as dedicating a view, the charity is also offering the opportunity to dedicate a tree.

Dedicate a view aims to provide a meaningful alternative to placing a physical memorial at the places NTS cares for, as well as supporting its teams to protect and preserve them.

For a suggested donation of £50, NTS will send a personalised certificate of custodianship and information about the place supported. If people donate £100 or more, they will receive the certificate and information pack as well as a limited edition A4 print of the view dedicated to their loved one – either to keep or gift to family or friends.

Views that can be dedicated include Crathes Castle, looking up from the Walled Garden, at the height of summer; Culzean Castle (main image), rising above ancient woodland, glimpsed from Gas House Beach; The northern peak of Buachaille Etive Mòr in Glencoe with River Coupall in the foreground; The Walled Garden at Inverewe, looking out across Loch Ewe and towards Beinn Airigh Charr; The village bay on the island of Hirta in the St Kilda archipelago, looking over the beach, historic cleitean and houses; and Threave Garden and Nature Reserve with the River Dee, from above Kelton Hill.

The Glencoe view

People choose one of those available and make their donation, then dedicate it by telling NTS the name of their loved one. They can also create a dedication message if they wish and add a virtual dedication to NTS’s Dedicated Views page, to share with family and friends, and visit.

With Dedicate a tree, people can choose a project: currently replanting storm-ravaged woodlands in the North East, rescuing endangered and endemic species in Glen Rosa, or restoring Scotland’s natural mountain woodlands. There are then a range of donation amounts to choose from, including £7.50, which will plant one tree, and £30 to plant 4 trees. NTS will send a certificate and information leaflet, and the dedication can be shared through the charity’s virtual woodland. NTS will also provide regular updates and videos on the progress of the chosen woodland project.

Last September, the UK’s in-memory giving market was valued at an estimated, and record, £1.8bn–£2.4bn a year by Legacy Futures. It also found that while health charities and hospices receive over half of all in-memory donations (by volume) loved in life charities also receive a high proportion, especially from the purchase of commemorative objects and events.