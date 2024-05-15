Inaugural Charity Film Challenge seeks nonprofits for pro bono videos

Applications are now open for charities to apply for a pro bono video to support their awareness and fundraising efforts.

Eligible registered charities must be based in the London area and work to improve the lives of a vulnerable group within the UK.

The inaugural Charity Film Challenge, from Patchbay Media, takes place in London in October and will see teams of volunteers craft documentary-style short films for charities over the course of one weekend. The organisers are inviting charities to apply to take part, and challenging London’s creatives to donate a day or weekend to produce the short videos.

Advertisement

Patchbay Media Founder Patrick Frank said:

“For over a decade Patchbay Media has found ways to help charities create compelling video content with limited budgets. We see this Challenge as another creative avenue that furthers this mission. But we know we can’t do it alone, which is why we’re excited to collaborate with volunteers willing to give their time, experience, and expertise to help London-based charities do more lifechanging work.”

The Charity Film Challenge will open with a welcome reception on the Friday night where volunteers will meet their team members and the charities they have been paired with. On Saturday small teams will film on-site around London to capture b-roll and interviews with charity leaders, beneficiaries, and community members. Films will be edited late into the night on Saturday and into Sunday as teams race against the clock to get their videos done.

The Challenge will conclude with a wrap party and screening where every film will premiere in front of a live audience comprised of charity staff, volunteers’ friends and family, and a panel of judges who will select the best film.

Frank added:

“There’s nothing like getting on-location with professional video equipment, hitting that red record button, and asking that charity founder ‘What are you doing to make the world better and what help do you need to get there faster? And it’s important that our volunteers benefit from the Charity Film Challenge too. The goal is to pair students and amateur videographers with production and agency professionals who are looking for mentorship opportunities.”

Charities can apply via an online form, and London-based creatives can register to volunteer their services. Eligible volunteers include videographers, video editors, and communications, agency, and media professionals, production professionals, media and arts students, and anyone interested in growing their network and getting experience in video, marketing, and communications.