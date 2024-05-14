City Bridge Foundation offers 10-year core funding for London’s second-tier charities

City Bridge Foundation has opened applications for the second wave of a long-term core funding programme for infrastructure organisations tackling societal inequality in London.

The Anchor Programme has already awarded almost £14mn to second-tier charities working to make the capital a fairer place and to bring about systems change.

The funder is now taking expressions of interest for the second and final phase of funding, which will award around £15 million. Organisations can apply for a maximum of £1.5 million for up to 10 years.

The scheme is aimed at infrastructure organisations supporting frontline charities tackling marginalisation among people with one or more protected characteristic such as race, sexuality, gender or disability.

Giles Shilson, City Bridge Foundation Chairman, said:

“The Anchor Programme was co-designed with civil society organisations and as far as we know is unique among funders, offering long-term core funding for far longer than is usually available. “The grants we awarded last year are already having an impact in providing the time, space and security charities need in order to take risks and build long-term collaborations. “We welcome applications from organisations across London which are working across the sector to address the marginalisation and discrimination that still hold back too many people in our capital city.”

Applications for expressions of interest are open until Monday, 3 June.