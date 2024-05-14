Big Give launches 2024 Kind²Mind campaign for mental health charities Campaign participant The Wave Project

Big Give’s Kind²Mind campaign launches today at midday, for its third consecutive year.

The campaign aims to increase support for mental health charities, and coincides with this week’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

The 2023 Kind²Mind campaign raised £1.5 million (including Gift Aid), through 5,145 donors and £876,000 contributed in match funds. This supported 182 charities.

This year, over 150 charities are participating, including Frazzled Café, The Wave Project, The Listening Place, and Sands, with the public’s donations doubled through match funding from philanthropists, foundations, and companies. The campaign aims to raise over £2mn with £1.2mn in match funds committed.

James Reed CBE, Chair of Trustees for Big Give, said:

“One in four adults and one in 10 children experience mental illness, and this number is growing every year. This campaign shines a spotlight on a crucially important issue that is not going away. The charities that are involved in dealing with the multiple mental health challenges present in daily life really stand to benefit from people’s generosity and that of our wonderful champion donors for match funding.”

Ruby Wax, ambassador for Big Give and Founder of the charity Frazzled Cafe, said:

“The crisis in mental health and the crippling pressure on NHS services is impacting every level of society, so this campaign could not be more timely. The world has never been so frazzled and fraught, and across the country people are struggling to find the support they need. “The work of charities such as Frazzled Cafe, which gives people a completely free and safe space to speak openly about their feelings every day of the year, has never been more important. I hope people will consider donating whatever they can to the charity of their choice and see the money doubled by Big Give, so we can help more people who are feeling the strain before they reach crisis point, and relieve our overstretched NHS. “Last year, we raised £1.5 million in just seven days and this time we are hoping to do even more. Please support the Kind²Mind campaign if you can.”