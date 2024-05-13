Grants to tackle food waste, plus more funding news Previous Hubbub grant winner, Sow The City, who are using spent coffee grounds to cultivate mushrooms

A round up of grant news, from Hubbub’s Eat It Up Fund to the Pilgrim Trust’s Young Women in Mind programme.

Grants to support individuals in temporary & emergency accommodation in London

The Stef & Philips Foundation’s third and final funding round for 2024 is open now and to 31 July.

To be eligible for Foundation support, individuals must be living in temporary or emergency accommodation in a London borough. Organisations seeking funding must focus on community initiatives promoting social inclusion and welfare for those in temporary or emergency accommodation in a London borough.

Specialist accommodation provider Stef & Philips has already provided £10,000 of funding to support community projects and empower and uplift individuals and families living in temporary and emergency accommodation as part of its charitable initiative the Stef & Philips Foundation.

In the first of three funding rounds for 2024, the Foundation provided 38 individual grants and two project grants totalling £10,000 to deliver projects in 21 London boroughs, from Enfield in the north to Croydon in the south.

The project grants have been awarded to two organisations, including Give Youth a Break, an organisation that provides hot, nutritious food for youth programmes in Barnet and is aimed at children and young people residing in emergency and temporary accommodation.

A second funding round has recently closed, with the third still open until July.

More information here.

MADL launches latest Heart of the Community initiative to support brighter futures for children

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity has launched its 8th round of the Heart of the Community initiative. This round aims to brighten the futures of children by providing funding for back-to-school uniforms and summer activities.

With a pot of £50,000 available, The Heart of the Community will award donations of up to £500 each to local causes supporting children with back-to-school uniforms and enriching summer experiences like holiday clubs, fetes, and community trips.

Local schools and good causes can apply for funding by visiting their local Nisa independent retailer. Applications will be open between Wednesday, 8 May 2024, to Tuesday, 18 June 2024.

Over the past seven rounds of Heart of the Community, MADL has donated over £700,000 to more than 500 causes. In the last round of funding, there were 52 winners of MADL’s food pantry support giveaway.

Grants for young women’s mental health charities open for 2024

The Pilgrim Trust’s Young Women in Mind programme (previously the Young Women’s Mental Health programme) has today opened for applications (13 May).

The programme was set up to help improve the mental health of women aged 16-25 in the UK and the Trust has committed £5 million in funding over five years (2021-2026) for organisations that increase young women’s access to high quality, age and gender specific mental health services.

Grants of £60,000 to £100,000 spread across three years are available.

Charities need to be working in North East or North West England, Yorkshire and Humber or Northern Ireland to be eligible.

To apply, there is a eligibility quiz, with stage one applications closing on 8 July, followed by a stage two deadline of 27 August. The decision date will be at the end of November.

More information here.

Hubbub Eat It Up Fund opens applications for innovative ideas to tackle food waste

Hubbub has announced its Eat It Up Fund is now open for 2024 applications. Launched in 2023, the fund is aimed at innovators with creative solutions to tackle food waste.

The fund is looking for six projects that will each be awarded with £60,000 to develop their ideas over a 12-month period.

The latest figures from WRAP show that 25-30% of food produced globally is lost or wasted, contributing to 8-10% of total man-made greenhouse gas emissions. In the UK, 10.7 million tonnes of food are wasted each year by UK households, food service, food manufacturers, retailers and farming.

The Eat It Up Fund is aimed at innovators with creative solutions to tackle edible food waste. Hubbub is looking for applications that:

Address pre-farmgate waste

Prevent food from being wasted at manufacturing and processing stage

Minimise food waste from retailers

Find ways to use surplus food in creative ways in communities or at home

Applicants need to either have projects that have been tested and are ready to scale-up or projects that are in the earlier stages of planning, with a concept ready to test.

Applicants for the Eat It Up Fund can submit an expression of interest from Wednesday 8 May. The fund is open to UK registered organisations including charities, social enterprises, Community Interest Companies, schools, universities and colleges, local authorities and micro/small businesses with a clear social purpose.

More information here.