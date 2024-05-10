Women in Tech giving circle launches Credit: Donna Ford

GlobalGiving UK has launched what it believes is the UK’s first Women in Tech Giving Circle, aimed at facilitating collective giving by women leaders in the tech industry and supporting community causes worldwide.

GlobalGiving UK is seeking founding members to join the Women in Tech Giving Circle, and participate in setting the circle’s mission and goals, identifying the thematic areas and territories where their collective contributions can have the greatest impact. Interest can be expressed via an online form.

GlobalGiving UK will host the circle and manage the pooled contributions through a managed fund or a grantmaking fund on its behalf. It will also identify nonprofit partner organisations that are a good fit as potential recipients and ensure UK and international grantmaking guidelines are met.

Cath Dovey, CBE, co-founder of The Beacon Collaborative and supporter of the initiative, said:

“Getting started in philanthropy as a donor isn’t easy, but giving circles can make it easier and more enjoyable. They also enable connections between like-minded people, and this Women in Tech Giving Circle will enable members to create real change in their chosen field.”

Alex Ritchie, CEO of GlobalGiving UK, said:

“When women come together with a shared vision of generosity, compassion, and power, they unleash a ripple effect that resonates far and wide. Philanthropy, like tech, has historically been male-dominated. By contrast, giving circles are often majority women, reflecting their open and welcoming approach to facilitating philanthropy on any scale and any issue.”