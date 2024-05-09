New third sector podcast launches this month

Launching on Monday 13 May, The Charity Show will be a fortnightly podcast and is hosted by Tim Beynon, Head of Marketing and Engagement at The Fire Fighters Charity, and Piers Townley, PR Manager at The Brain Tumour Charity.

The podcast aims to help listeners, whatever their charity role, improve the way their charity works. It will feature interviews with ‘charity insiders’: CEOs, fundraisers, communications professionals and others, exploring the challenges facing charities in the UK, championing their work and lifting the lid on careers in the third sector.

Initial episodes will feature Alex Staniforth from Mind Over Mountains, discussing the challenge of launching a new mental health charity during a pandemic; and Richard Jane, Director of External Affairs at Brainkind, on the charity’s recent rebrand journey.

Future episodes will cover topics including the power of charity films, the reasons people give, how innovative ideas get off the ground and whether charities should be embracing AI.

The podcast will welcome listener input, ideas and suggestions, as well as nominated mentions for outstanding fundraisers and volunteers.

Co-host Beynon said:

“The UK is blessed with a huge number of incredible charities, supporting millions of people in a myriad of different ways. “So, I’m delighted to be co-hosting a show that can proudly shout about their amazing work, as well as about the incredible people who work across the third sector. “We want to bring this vast community together, to champion their successes and showcase their ingenuity, so that we can all learn to do what we do for the people we support, better. Please follow us and be a part of the show.”

Townley added:

“The charity world is brimming with passionate, creative and genuinely dedicated people. “We hope the podcast inspires others that work for any of the brilliant UK charities to share their own ideas and insight, support collaboration from outside organisations, and help celebrate this dynamic, fast-changing, and hugely rewarding sector.”

The podcast will be available on Apple, Google & Spotify.