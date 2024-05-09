Free customisable CRM template for Welsh third sector organisations

Newid, which promotes good digital practice across the third sector in Wales through training, support and information, has created a customisable CRM template for Welsh third sector organisations.

Newid is delivered in partnership by WCVA, Cwmpas and ProMo-Cymru, funded by Welsh Government.

The CRM template is free to copy, adapt, and use, and has been built on a system called Airtable which doesn’t require any coding experience to use.

The CRM template includes:

Contacts and organisation directory

Tasks management

Notes and file attachments

Reporting and filtered views

Organisations can adjust views, add or remove fields, set up automations and integrations, and tailor the base to their specific requirements, and can access the CRM template to try it for themselves. Alternatively, there is free 1-2-1 support available through DigiCymru.

Over time Newid says it plans to add additional templates based on testing and building different solutions with a range of third sector organisations.

More information about how to use the CRM template is available on the Newid site.