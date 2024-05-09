Why your supporters are wealthier than you expect. Course details.

Free customisable CRM template for Welsh third sector organisations

Melanie May

Melanie May | 9 May 2024 | News

computer keyboard in black

Newid, which promotes good digital practice across the third sector in Wales through training, support and information, has created a customisable CRM template for Welsh third sector organisations.

Newid is delivered in partnership by WCVACwmpas and ProMo-Cymru, funded by Welsh Government.

The CRM template is free to copy, adapt, and use, and has been built on a system called Airtable which doesn’t require any coding experience to use.

Advertisement

Why your supporters are wealthier than you think... Course by Catherine Miles. Background photo of two sides of a terraced street of houses.

The CRM template includes:

Organisations can adjust views, add or remove fields, set up automations and integrations, and tailor the base to their specific requirements, and can access the CRM template  to try it for themselves. Alternatively, there is free 1-2-1 support available through DigiCymru.

Over time Newid says it plans to add additional templates based on testing and building different solutions with a range of third sector organisations.

More information about how to use the CRM template is available on the Newid site.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
20 February 2018

Free kit and equipment for schools from Premier League Primary Stars
24 December 2008

Give free fivers to charity, say Liverpool shoppers
UK Fundraising
21 June 2014

Tesco seeks charities to benefit from carrier bag levies in Wales and Scotland
UK Fundraising
5 February 2015

White Fuse developing a CRM for small charities

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon