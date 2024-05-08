Bursaries offered for Clore’s Management Fundamentals programme

Clore Social Leadership is offering three bursaries for Black and racially minoritised individuals from small charities to take part in its Management Fundamentals programme.



The Management Fundamentals programme is for new managers and provides essential skills and support to aspiring leaders in the social sector, to help them drive positive change in their organisations and communities.

The bursaries will cover the full cost of the management programme, and participants will also become part of the Clore Social Fellow online network, which has over 4,000 members.

The deadline for applications is next Monday, 13 May at 23:59pm.

The programme is online, and over seven weeks introduces participants to impactful and practical management tools and concepts. Learning is delivered through a series of modules focusing on key management topics and is supported by two facilitated online workshops. In additional to management skills, the programme will engage participants in the foundational elements of leadership.

It begins on Tuesday 21 May 2024 with a welcome session, and ends on 2 July 2024, with more information on the programme and the application process available on Clore Social Leadership’s site.