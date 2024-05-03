Outward Bound Trust & Burberry provide more teens with adventures – & other partnership news

A round up of corporate partnership news, from the Outward Bound Trust and Burberry, to XTRATUF’s support of RNLI’s 200th year anniversary celebrations, and Nuby’s partnership with FareShare to donate meals to children who need them.

Outward Bound Trust & Burberry partner to inspire teens through adventure

The Outward Bound Trust is joining forces with Burberry to give secondary school students across the UK greater access to outdoor learning and inspire young people through adventure. Forming part of the brand’s Burberry Inspire programme, the partnership will enable students aged 10-18 to join the Trust’s outdoor challenges at minimal cost to families. The initiative will focus on schools in London, Leeds, Castleford and Keighley – regions connected to Burberry’s heritage.

The outdoor challenges consist of a range of activities, including hiking, abseiling, canoeing and overnight expeditions. Designed with personal development at heart, each activity takes the participants out of their comfort zone and aims to empower them to become stronger, more resilient, curious and ready for the challenges of life. As part of the partnership, Burberry colleagues will also be able to volunteer their time to mentor participants, encouraging their own growth and development.

Nuby announces partnership with FareShare to donate meals to children

Nuby is partnering with FareShare to fund the distribution of up to 250,000 meals to children in need. For every pack of Good Square Meal tableware sold, Nuby will fund a meal for a child via FareShare’s nationwide network of charities by donating 20p for every qualifying product sold. 20p funds the redistribution, by FareShare, of the equivalent of one meal as calculated based on WRAP’s guidance of 420g.

The Good Square Meal campaign started on 1 May and will run for 12 months on Nuby.com and in major UK retailers such as ASDA, Tesco, Morrisons, Boots, Amazon and Smyths.

Today we are proud to announce our new partnership with @sprtingwellness. This collaboration will support the growing need for financial wellbeing across the UK’s performance sports community.



Read more here: https://t.co/t6m3G16QJ6 pic.twitter.com/R1yCIjHjOg — Brooks Macdonald (@BrooksMacdonald) April 30, 2024

Brooks Macdonald partners with Sporting Wellness to promote financial wellbeing for sportspeople

Wealth managerBrooks Macdonald has partnered with Sporting Wellness to help address the growing need for financial wellbeing within the athletic community, by offering specialised financial wellbeing sessions.

As part of this partnership, Brooks Macdonald will provide financial wellbeing sessions designed to empower the athletes of Sporting Wellness’s charity partners with the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their finances effectively, alleviate stress, and cultivate long-term financial stability. These sessions will cover a range of topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, and retirement planning, tailored to the unique circumstances and aspirations of each athlete.

Credit: XTRATUF

XTRATUF® supports RNLI’s 200th anniversary celebrations

XTRATUF®, will give a pair of bespoke sliders to every RNLI lifeguard this summer, as part of the charity’s 200th anniversary celebrations and to thank them for their ongoing work to keep beach visitors safe.

The Après Fish slider has been designed exclusively for the lifeguards in the RNLI’s distinct yellow and red colour palette, In addition, XTRATUF® will be donating £1 per pair of their lifestyle range of products sold to the RNLI as well as sharing water safety messages with their customers, advising them to visit a lifeguarded beach if they’re heading to the coast, and providing information on what to do if they are in difficulty in or around the water. XTRATUF® was founded in the USA almost 75 years ago, designed for Alaskan fishermen navigating treacherous seas. PHOTO CREDIT: XTRATUF

McDonald’s announces expansion of partnership with BBC Children in Need

McDonald’s is further expanding its partnership with BBC Children in Need, which has already brought on board Kick it Out and Youth Music to build Makin’ it, a programme that provides young people with opportunity in the areas they live in.

The expansion of the initiative will see all 1,450 McDonald’s restaurants connected to youth services and the funding of 500 new youth work qualifications, in order to help unlock the potential of young people in every community. McDonald’s will also be diverting an unspent part of its Apprenticeship Levy to support more youth workers to undertake their youth work apprenticeship in England. McDonald’s has committed to providing resource and funding to enable all young people to get access to genuine opportunities where they live, including music partnerships and sports programmes to be launched this summer.

Allianz UK announces new three-year partnership with Barnardo’s

The partnership, which will run until the end of 2026, sees Allianz UK and Barnardo’s come together with the aim of delivering real and positive change to the lives of children and young people.

Allianz’s offices and branch network span the UK and fundraising is already underway with employees planning local events. Corporate activities involving teams of employees from across the country are also planned for this summer which, inspired by The Olympic Games, include a cross channel relay swim and a London to Paris cycle challenge.

Qatar Airways renews partnership with UNHCR

Qatar Airways and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced the renewal of their existing partnership to support the shipment of relief items to the most vulnerable refugees and internally displaced people worldwide.

The agreement was signed during a signing ceremony which included a speech by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, in the presence of the UNHCR’s Representative to the State of Qatar, Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, and Qatar Airways, Chief Cargo Officer, Mr. Mark Drusch. For the past two years, Qatar Airways Cargo has been working with UNHCR to help provide humanitarian aid and with this partnership, Qatar Airways will provide another 400 tonnes of free tonnage to UNHCR to help support them in the delivery of crucial aid supplies to those most in need.

Human Appeal and Papiss Demba Cisse Foundation host gala to announce three-year partnership

Human Appeal has announced a three-year partnership with the Papiss Demba Cisse Foundation, to deliver life-saving projects in Senegal. To launch the partnership, Human Appeal and Papiss Demba Cisse Foundation will host a ‘Football Legends Gala Dinner’ on 6 May at The Hilton hotel, Deansgate Manchester.

Many Premier League footballers are confirmed to attend, including Papiss Cisse. To raise funds, guests will be invited to bid on memorabilia including signed football shirts, multiple prizes and a painting that will be painted live on stage by Senegalese artist Boubou.

Queen Camilla and Rosanne Gray, CEO of In Kind Direct

Charity In Kind Direct appointed key partner to Her Majesty The Queen’s Wash Bags Project

The Queen’s Wash Bags Project has recently relaunched with charity In Kind Direct chosen as fulfilment and delivery partner, working with Boots, which provides the personal care items and wash bags. In Kind Direct attended a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen to recognise those who support survivors of sexual assault and to mark the relaunch of the project.

The scheme was initially set up by Her Majesty The Queen over 10 years ago to provide people who have experienced sexual assault with personal care items, through the Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the country. Each bag contains personal care items donated by Boots, such as shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and a toothbrush.