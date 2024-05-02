Pro bono campaign support on offer for charities focused on inclusion

Charities focused on inclusion and with an upcoming campaign have the opportunity to receive pro bono support from media experts through a partnership between Media Trust and PHD.

Media Trust has teamed up with media agency PHD to match 10 charities with a team of volunteers skilled in campaign planning, audience insight and social media strategy work.

The two are looking for charities working to address imbalances in power, provide equal access, opportunities, and treatment for all individuals, and preparing for an upcoming campaign.

Successful applicants will be matched with a dedicated team of PHD volunteers who will generate ideas and develop an implementation strategy for their upcoming campaign.

The initiative will take place over two months, which will see charities join three online sessions:

Charity Briefing (mid-June)

Meet & Greet (mid-July)

Action Plan Presentation (mid-August)

Applications should clearly outline a specific campaign and how this support will impact their organisation and the communities it works with to support inclusion. The deadline is Friday 17 May at 5pm, and more information on eligibility and how apply is available on the Media Trust site.