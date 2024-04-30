Jelly Babies show their support for Help for Heroes

Help for Heroes and Maynards Bassetts have launched a limited edition run of Jelly Babies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day taking place later this year – supporting the charity with money from sales.

Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies brand has a longstanding lineage associated with the history of the Armed Forces Community, having been initially launched as ‘Peace Babies’ to mark the end of World War I. Maynards Bassetts and Help for Heroes previously collaborated in 2018 to commemorate the anniversary of World War I.

6 June 2024 will be 80 years since the D-Day landings, which was the largest seaborne invasion in history and marked the beginning of the liberation of France and Western Europe.

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, the limited-edition packs of Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies will be made available exclusively at Tesco and can be purchased starting in April for a limited time only, while stocks last.

£25,000 from the sale of these special packs will be donated to Help for Heroes.

Amy Lawson, Senior Brand Manager of Maynards Bassetts said:

“The Maynards Bassett’s brand has long been associated with supporting and helping our military heroes. Today, the brand’s continued partnership with Help for Heroes allows us to celebrate this heritage whilst supporting the crucial work Help for Heroes does to provide veterans and their families with life-changing support.”

James Needham, CEO of Help for Heroes commented:

“We’re excited to partner with Maynards Bassetts and the iconic Jelly Babies brand to commemorate an important milestone in the history of our Armed Forces community. It’s important to remember the personal impact of service on veterans and their families, no matter what conflict they served in. The proceeds from this partnership will help provide direct and practical support to those facing challenges after service.”