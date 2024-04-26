Big Give Green Match Fund total up 46% on 2023

This year’s Green Match Fund has raised a record £6.3 million through donations and match funding – 46% more than in 2023, the Big Give has announced.

Running for seven days from 18-25 April, and coinciding with World Earth Day, the campaign set itself a £6mn target, and saw 247 environmental charities working both in the UK and overseas take part. These included Rewilding Britain, Friends of the Earth, The Wildlife Trusts, and Surfers Against Sewage.

Big Give’s match funding ‘champions’, which include leading corporations, philanthropists, and foundations, contributed £3.3 million, doubling the impact of 29,550 public donations to participating charities. Champions included People’s Postcode Lottery, The Garfield Weston Foundation and The Reed Foundation.

The campaign was run in partnership with Environmental Funders Network.

The campaign saw support from media outlets including Hello! Magazine and JCDecaux Community Channel, and from celebrity supporters, including Chris Packham (Bat Conservation Trust), Stephen Fry (Rainforest Trust UK), Megan McCubbin (Helping Rhinos), Monty Don (Soil Association), and Adjoa Andoh (Tree Aid).

James Reed CBE, Chair of Trustees for Big Give, said:

“The Green Match Fund shows what can be achieved when members of the public and our champion donors come together and double their impact. We are delighted with the record total raised. At a time when increasing the philanthropic capital flows to environmental organisations has never been more critical, our Green Match Fund empowers the charities addressing environmental challenges which impact us all.”

Last year’s campaign raised £4.3mn for 178 charities.