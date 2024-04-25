Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy seeks next cohort of Senior Fundraising Fellows

Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy, in partnership with Leeds University, is inviting senior arts and cultural professionals to apply for the next cohort of the Senior Fundraising Fellowship programme.

Since its start ten years ago, the Fellowship programme has provided support, mentoring and training to 114 fundraising practitioners in the cultural sector. This year, ongoing funding from Arts Council England means it can recruit a further ten senior arts and cultural professionals from across England.

Running from September 2024, the programme will see participants (the Fundraising Fellows) take part in a tailored 12-month training programme that will help them to refine and hone their skills and networks, as well as gaining a post-graduate qualification from the University of Leeds upon successful completion of the programme.

What’s involved

Over the course of the Programme, Fundraising Fellows will take part in the Arts Fundraising & Leadership Intensive residential event delivered by the University of Leeds in September 2024 and in subsequent online seminars and tutorials as part of a hybrid Post-Graduate programme. There will also be face-to-face residentials led by Cause4 in December 2024 and April 2025 with a focus on fundraising and income generation. Sessions will offer a mixed model of training, covering practically applied knowledge and academic theory.

In addition, Fellows will attend a series of breakfast webinars to connect with and hear from professionals leading change in their organisations. There will also be a final meeting for facilitated reflection and sharing; where Fellows will reflect on their learning and develop future plans for individual development and collaborations, as well as an organisational plan. As a baseline accreditation pathway, Fellows will complete a Post-Graduate Certificate at the University of Leeds. The pathway offers optional progression onto further study programmes at the University of Leeds at Masters level and beyond.

The programme also offers the opportunity to grow networks and peer support through the connections made, and the access the Fellowship offers to cultural sector professionals, policy makers and funders.

The deadline for applications is 3 June 2024.