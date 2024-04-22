Charity Hall of Fame launches to recognise world’s community changemakers

An initiative inspired by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has launched to recognise and honour the world’s community changemakers.

The Charity Hall of Fame will recognise annually the highest impact individuals and organisations from the past and present through a community-driven nomination process. Starting in the UK, the plan is to then expand globally.

It has been founded by social founder and charity leader Jamie Ward-Smith, MBE, who is supported by a team of advisors and founding Induction Panel members. The Panel will be responsible for assessing nominations for induction into the Charity Hall of Fame and will soon be seeking nominations for the inaugural class of 2025.

Commenting, Ward-Smith said:

“Charity Hall of Fame is as much about inspiring future generations of community changemakers as it is about celebrating those that came before. “So many things that we take for granted today were only made possible by the passion and bravery of those that were willing to push for change. Currently there is no collective memory of these social pioneers that helped shape our nation’s civil society. Charity Hall is all about bringing their stories together, so that we not only honour and remember them, but also build a living archive that can serve to inform and motivate the changemakers of tomorrow.”

The first group of Induction Panel Members has been drawn from across the UK to have a broad range of experience and skills of charities and the broader civil society.

Recently announced, members are:

Malcolm John, Founder, Action for Trustee Racial Diversity (Greater London) and Panel Chair

Colette Harrison (Panel Vice Chair) – Sector Support, Community Foundation Tyne & Wear (North East)

Tracey Herald – sustainability consultant and former CSO at Virgin Media O2 (South East)

Anne-Marie Waugh – Founder/CEO RollaDome (Greater London)

Sheila Jane Malley – Vice Chair at ROSA, former Director of Grants at BBC Children in Need (Northern Ireland)

George Imafidon MBE – Founder/CEO, Motivez (Greater London)

Pat Samuel CBE – former senior civil servant and charity trustee (Greater London)

Dr Andy Williamson – Founder, Democratise (Scotland)

Caroline Diehl MBE – Founder of Social Founders Network; Founder & former CEO Media Trust; Founder & former Chair of Together TV (Greater London)

Kelly Harris – Head of Engagement, Brook (Wales)

Amber Shotton – charity & development consultant, former CEO of the FSI (West Midlands)

Julz Davis – Founder/Disruptor in Chief of Curiosity UnLtd (South West)

Claris D’cruz – Charity governance consultant & trainer (North East)

Tracey Bird – Information & Governance at SCVO (Scotland)

Anne-Marie Waugh, Founder of the youth charity RollaDome said:

“Charity Hall isn’t just about celebration, it’s about setting the stage for the next wave of passionate community changemakers who will lead us into a brighter, kinder future. Here, we celebrate amazing people, share their remarkable tales, and inspire continuous waves of positive change.”