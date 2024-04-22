The Guide to Grants for Individuals in Need 24/25 - hold an umbrella over someone's head

Charity Hall of Fame launches to recognise world’s community changemakers

Melanie May

Melanie May | 22 April 2024 | News

Charity Hall of Fame logo

An initiative inspired by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has launched to recognise and honour the world’s community changemakers.

The Charity Hall of Fame will recognise annually the highest impact individuals and organisations from the past and present through a community-driven nomination process. Starting in the UK, the plan is to then expand globally.

It has been founded by social founder and charity leader Jamie Ward-Smith, MBE, who is supported by a team of advisors and founding Induction Panel members. The Panel will be responsible for assessing nominations for induction into the Charity Hall of Fame and will soon be seeking nominations for the inaugural class of 2025.

Commenting, Ward-Smith said:

“Charity Hall of Fame is as much about inspiring future generations of community changemakers as it is about celebrating those that came before.

 

“So many things that we take for granted today were only made possible by the passion and bravery of those that were willing to push for change. Currently there is no collective memory of these social pioneers that helped shape our nation’s civil society. Charity Hall is all about bringing their stories together, so that we not only honour and remember them, but also build a living archive that can serve to inform and motivate the changemakers of tomorrow.”

The first group of Induction Panel Members has been drawn from across the UK to have a broad range of experience and skills of charities and the broader civil society.

Recently announced, members are:

Anne-Marie Waugh, Founder of the youth charity RollaDome said:

“Charity Hall isn’t just about celebration, it’s about setting the stage for the next wave of passionate community changemakers who will lead us into a brighter, kinder future. Here, we celebrate amazing people, share their remarkable tales, and inspire continuous waves of positive change.”

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

