More than £30mn donated to London Marathon fundraisers on JustGiving ahead of event

Ahead of Sunday’s TCS London Marathon, JustGiving has reported that runners using its platform to fundraise have already raised more than £30 million.

There are 18,000 London Marathon fundraisers using JustGiving, and the amount raised is 20% more than that raised on the platform this time last year. Last year, ahead of the 26.2-mile race, a total of £39mn was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site, with £4mn donated after the event.

This year, the most common types of charities that people are running for on JustGiving relate to cancer, heart disease, mental health, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:

“Every year I’m amazed by the commitment shown by thousands of dedicated individuals fundraising for this incredible event. “An astonishing amount of money has already been raised for almost 1700 charities on JustGiving and we expect this to continue to rise in the run up to race day. “Congratulations to everyone taking part in this momentous event, we wish you the best of luck.”

JustGiving is also offering participants a chance to win £10,000 for their chosen charity ahead of the event. Every donation received until midnight on race day (Sun 21 April) generates an entry for the £10K prize.

Running the @LondonMarathon this weekend and want to WIN £10,000 for your chosen charity? 👀



Each donation you get this week until midnight on race day (Sun 21 April) gets you ONE entry for that £10K donation.



More donations = more chances to win!#LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/94UDP4HJpw — JustGiving (@JustGiving) April 19, 2024

Bigger & more inclusive

This year’s TCS London Marathon is expected to see more than 50,000 finishers and more than 500,000 children and young people taking part in the TCS Mini London Marathon and TCS Mini London Marathon in schools.

Boosting inclusivity, London Marathon Events has said that more than 200 disabled participants will be receiving support, while there will also be a quiet space is for neurodivergent participants, a faith space open to any religion or for anyone who needs time to reflect, female urinals, and sanitary products available, and a family support area which includes a private breastfeeding area.

In February, the TCS London Marathon also became the first marathon in the world to make its prize money for disabled and able-bodied athletes exactly the same. All winners in the 2024 elite races will receive £44,000, with the runner-up earning £24,000 and third place earning £18,000.