The Guide to Grants for Individuals in Need 24/25 - hold an umbrella over someone's head

AI accelerator launches to provide pro bono solutions to nonprofits & social businesses

Melanie May

Melanie May | 19 April 2024 | News

A shot from above looking at a group of people sitting around a table with laptops. By Canva Studio.

The AI for Changemakers Accelerator will select more than 100 nonprofit organisations and social businesses worldwide with a proven track record of addressing critical local and global challenges, to help amplify their impact through AI. 

The AI for Changemakers Accelerator has been launched by the Tech To The Rescue Foundation, which is a global movement of more than 1,500 technology companies committed to supporting nonprofit organisations. The programme is supported via funding by AWS and Google.org.

Applications for the accelerator will open in stages, with each stage concentrating on different impact areas. Starting today (19 April), Tech To The Rescue is accepting applications from nonprofits and social businesses in two cohorts: disaster management and climate. The application deadline for the disaster management cohort is 30 April, with the deadline for climate-focused organisations set for the end of June. Future cohorts will centre on health, education, and economic opportunity. 

Advertisement

Getting Started with TikTok: An Introduction to Fundraising & Supporter Engagement

Tech companies interested in providing pro bono services to support the accelerator can register here

The accelerator will provide participating nonprofits with access to: 

A ‘community of practice’ consisting of impact leaders, AI innovators, and expert mentors will be on hand to ensure that AI solutions are innovative, responsible, and applicable.

AI for Changemakers Accelerator Program

Over the past three years, Tech To The Rescue has seen more than 1,500 companies join its community along with over 2,000 nonprofits.

Jacek Siadkowski, CEO and co-founder of Tech To The Rescue said: 

“The power of AI is huge, but with high demand for AI talent, nonprofit changemakers are too often forgotten about. Whilst social changemakers are the crucial actors in solving modern challenges, to create lasting change they need access to funds, skills, knowledge and cross-sector support. It is now our job to mobilise tech companies and digital agencies to join the accelerator and offer pro bono tech support to nonprofits, in the spirit of Tech for Good.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
24 March 2021

Morgan Stanley’s 2021 Strategy Challenge kicks off benefitting 6 UK charities
17 June 2021

AI in fundraising: focus
13 July 2023

Next cohort of Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program to focus on generative AI solutions
21 August 2023

JustGiving to offer Generative AI for creating fundraising pages

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon