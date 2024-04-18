Why your supporters are wealthier than you expect. Course details.

Philanthropist Julia Rausing dies at 63

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 18 April 2024 | News


Hans and Julia Rausing in their garden

Julia Rausing, co-founder of the Julia and Hans Rausing Charitable Trust, has died at the age of 63. The announcement was made by the Trust and the Rausing and Delves Broughton families.

The announcement stated:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Julia Rausing (née Delves Broughton) after an extended illness.

Julia Rausing was a much-loved wife, stepmother, sister and daughter. She passed away peacefully on the morning of 18 April 2024. She was 63 years old.”

Julia was the second wife of Hans Rausing, heir to the Tetra Pak fortune established by his father Hans Rausing senior. She was an art expert, working for Christie’s auctioneers.

She co-founded The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust with her husband in 2014, building it into one of the largest philanthropic funds in the UK. It donated to causes across health, welfare and the arts, supporting good causes in the UK and beyond. Each year it gives away around £50 million.

The trust was very quick to respond to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she helped distribute over £35 million rapidly to help charities, most of whom were facing sudden drops in previously reliable channels of fundraising.

Hans and Julia Rausing in a garden.
Photo: The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust

Hans Rausing’s first wife Eva died in 2012.

Hans Rausing said today:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of my beloved wife Julia after an extended illness. Julia dedicated her life to her family and charitable causes, and she will be missed by all that knew her. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy across many charities which we will continue in her name.”

As well as her husband she is survived by four stepchildren, her sister (Lavinia Verney) and mother (Lady Helen Delves Broughton).

Howard Lake

