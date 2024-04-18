Nominations open for CIOF East Anglia Group 2024 Regional Awards

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising East Anglia 2024 Regional Awards is now in its 12th year, and honours the region’s fundraisers, funders, volunteers, charities and corporate partners living or working across the eastern regions.

The group, run by a volunteer committee of professional fundraisers and Chartered Institute of Fundraising members, is looking for individuals and organisations who “have demonstrated unparalleled dedication during the past 12 months, inspiring support and raising vital income and awareness for their causes.”

The Awards are free to enter, and anyone can send in a nomination. Self-nomination is also encouraged. Nominees must be based in or work in East Anglia; Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Hertfordshire, South Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire including Peterborough, or Bedfordshire, including Luton.

Award categories

The categories are Professional Fundraiser of the Year, Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year, Grant Giver of the Year, Corporate Partner of the Year, Campaign/Event of the Year, Team of the Year, and Young Fundraiser/s of the Year. An external panel of fundraising and marketing professionals will judge all nominations.

The nomination deadline is 5.00 pm on Friday, 24 May.

An online awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Wednesday 26 June, and is free for anyone to attend.

Stuart Wyle, Chair of the East Anglia group, said:

“In the past year, fundraisers, charities and their partners across our region have worked tirelessly to bring about real change – organising innovative events, forging exceptional partnerships, and leading impactful campaigns to raise vital income and awareness for their causes. “The CIOF East Anglia Awards are a brilliant way to say thank you and celebrate the efforts of these incredible individuals and organisations. They also offer an excellent opportunity to showcase your impact to donors, funding bodies, supporters, and volunteers. Previous winners and nominees have reported that participating in the awards has led to stronger partnerships and increased awareness and fundraising income, which is simply fantastic. “Don’t miss this chance to nominate your organisation, colleagues, peers, or supporters for some well-deserved recognition – get those nominations in ASAP and join us in celebrating all the incredible charity fundraising efforts happening right here in East Anglia!”