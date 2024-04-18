Big Give’s Green Match Fund kicks off with £6mn fundraising target

Big Give’s Green Match Fund campaign launched today, with target of raising £6 million for charities tackling environmental challenges both within the UK and overseas.

Running from 18-25 April, the campaign aligns with the upcoming World Earth Day on 22 April. 248 environmental charities are participating, including Surfers Against Sewage, Friends of the Earth, Rewilding Britain and The Wildlife Trusts.

Support from Big Give’s match funding ‘champions’, which are corporations, philanthropists, and foundations, means public donations to participating charities will be doubled. Champions include People’s Postcode Lottery, The Garfield Weston Foundation and The Reed Foundation.

The Big Give Green Match Fund is run in partnership with Environmental Funders Network, and aims to raise 50% more than the previous year, when it raised £4.35mn. Applications opened for charities to take part back in November. This is the fourth year of the campaign.

The campaign is supported by Hello! Magazine, the JCDecaux Community Channel, and a range of high-profile supporters, including Chris Packham (Bat Conservation Trust), Stephen Fry (Rainforest Trust UK), Megan McCubbin (Helping Rhinos), Monty Don (Soil Association), and Adjoa Andoh (Tree Aid).

James Reed CBE, Chair of Trustees for Big Give, said:

“Every year, our Green Match Fund gets bigger and this week is no exception with our target of £6 million. As can be seen with daily headlines about environmental and ecology degradation in the UK and around the world, we need to act now and support the numerous charities that are tackling the challenges facing us all.”