Peninsula announces £1mn fundraising goal for Together for Short Lives – & more partnership news

A round up of recent corporate partnership announcements, from Peninsula and Together for Short Lives, to Scotland’s Railway and Age Scotland.

Together for Short Lives announces £1 million charity partnership with Peninsula Group

Together for Short Lives is one of three charities selected as Peninsula Group’s charity partners. The partnership begins in April 2024 and will run for three years with the goal of raising £1 million during this time to support the UK’s 54 children’s hospices. The company will also be enabling employees to sign up for payroll giving. All fundraising activities and payroll deductions will be matched pound for pound in corporate donations.

Alongside DEBRA UK and Air Ambulances UK, Together for Short Lives will work closely with Peninsula Group colleagues to help them raise funds and awareness for the UK’s 99,000 seriously ill children and their families.

Scotland’s Railway announces Age Scotland as new charity partner

Scotland’s Railway has launched a new charity partnership with Age Scotland, after staff across ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland selected it to be their new nominated charity.

Scotland’s Railway, and its 7,500 employees across ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland, will be supporting the charity through activities such as staff fundraising events, payroll giving, and sponsored challenges. ScotRail is also launching a new feature as part of the delay-repay scheme, enabling customers to have the additional option to donate to Age Scotland. In addition, the charity will receive support from Scotland’s Railway though awareness raising activities, and promotional information displayed on train and in stations.

UNICEF & global financial tech company launch partnership

Global financial technology company Adyen and UNICEF have launched a global partnership aimed at helping children worldwide.

The partnership utilises Ayden’s financial technology, which includes its ‘Giving’ product. This enables businesses to integrate donations into their payment flows to encourage dihital consumers to give. To encourage new businesses to activate donations at checkout, Adyen will match donations made via ‘Giving’ for the first three months of a new campaign.

Palladium Cares latest CSR initiatives announced

Palladium Cares , the Corporate Social Responsibility identity launched by Palladium Hotel Group in May 2023, has announced its latest wave of CSR initiatives tackling educational and environmental causes. These include a new educational and social centre in Mexico; reaching a further 3,000 people at its centres in Jamaica and Brazil; 500 Palladium Hotel Group volunteers collaborating with 40 local charities on a total of 73 projects through its 4 Causes to Take Action” project in Europe; and 100% of Palladium Hotel Group’s energy consumption in Europe, Mexico and Brazil now coming from renewable sources.

The “4 Causes to Take Action” project was created to tackle the issues of childhood, inequality, the planet and care for the elderly, with each phase being carried out respectively during 3 months. The third phase which focuses on protecting the planet has recently launched, with 180 volunteers from both the corporate offices and hotels already having participated in collaboration with both the Red Cross and local charities such as Fundación Monte Madrid, Ecoherencia and Promemar. 727 hours have been spent on projects including reforestation, beach cleaning, biosphere workshops and work in urban gardens.

McCrea Financial Solutions partners with Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

The Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is McCrea Financial Solutions’ second charity partner for 2024/25, joining Revive MS.

Its sold-out 14th Annual Charity Golf Day on the 25 April at the Fairmont St Andrews will tee-off its new year of fundraising, and the firm is currently planning various other events and fundraisers throughout the year including a Charity Dinner and Wine Tasting evening and Annual Charity Race Night. Last year it raised £43,060 for the Emma Cameron Foundation and Glasgow Care Foundation.

Inspire and BWUH Ltd. launch charity partnership

BWUH Ltd., the company behind ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, has announced Inspire as its selected charity partner for 2024. The partnership will see the BWUH team organise various fundraising events in aid of Inspire while also donating its time to the charity throughout the year.

Inspire was selected following a company-wide call for nominations from almost 300 employees. Three organisations were ultimately invited to pitch to the BWUH Team Engagement Committee. The Committee focused its selection criteria on locality, alignment with organisational values and opportunities for getting involved with volunteering projects.

Howden chooses Maggie’s as groupwide UK charity partner

​Insurance firm Howden’s employees voted for Maggie’s to be groupwide UK charity partner for the next two years. The partnership will aim to raise £500,000 to help Maggie’s support as many people living with cancer as possible. Employees at Howden will raise funds by taking part in activities including quizzes, static triathlons and their flagship Goodwood 24-hour cycle in July.

The funding will help to deliver cancer support across Maggie’s 24 UK centres, including 6,500 financial support sessions and 4,000 psychological support sessions to alleviate the extreme stress and anxiety that a cancer diagnosis can bring. Maggie’s and Howden will also be working strategically to develop cancer friendly insurance and challenge the entire insurance industry to provide the best possible service to people living with cancer.

Travelsphere – Ubuntu Cafe, Kenya

Touring travel specialists launch donation matching initiative with Planeterra

Group touring travel specialists Just You and Travelsphere have launched a new donation matching initiative with their community tourism partner Planeterra.

From April, all customers that book touring holidays with Just You and Travelsphere, operated by G Touring, will be opted in to a £5 donation per traveller to support the Planeterra foundation, and for every donation made, Just You and Travelsphere will match that amount. Customers can choose to opt out at checkout online or when booking over the phone with a Just You or Travelsphere holiday advisor. Just You and Travelsphere launched their Just You Cares and Travelsphere Cares programmes in 2014 and have been working with Planeterra since 2017.