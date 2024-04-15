Charities invited to take part in 12-month anti-racism & race equity programme

A 12-month anti-racism and race equity learning programme that seeks to create large scale change across civil society is now open for applications.

Further, Faster is the flagship leadership learning programme of Home Truths 2, convened and facilitated by ACEVO and Voice4Change England and is designed to challenge and support mainstream UK civil society to take serious practical action.

Applications are now open for up to 50 civil society CEOs and senior executives committed to serious action on anti-racism and racial justice in their organisations and civil society as a whole.

The 12-month learning programme will be led and delivered by Martha Awojobi of JMB Consulting and Pari Dhillon of Social Justice Collective, following a competitive tender.

It will see a mix of small group online work and whole group in-person engagements guiding participants through a process of reflecting on power, racism and white supremacy culture. The programme is aimed at those who are already committed to anti-racism and have taken steps towards this work.

Participants will be selected by Awojobi and Dhillon, based on a range of criteria including the willingness to be self-reflective, to interrogate relationship to power and to understanding the limitations of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Fees are scaled according to income of organisations for an equitable approach and so that cost barriers are reduced for leaders from smaller organisations.

Jane Ide, CEO, ACEVO commented:

“I am enormously pleased that we are working with Martha Awojobi and Pari Dhillon to bring this much needed programme to leaders in our sector. ACEVO has a long history of leading from the front in challenging the sector (and ourselves) to truly work to dismantle the systemic barriers so many experience through racism; we know that many leaders have started the journey but want to be both pushed and supported to do more. “I’ve been public in my commitment to participating in the programme myself and I am both excited and daunted at the prospect. Excited, because as a leader I want to know how I personally can continue to deliver change in this space; daunted because I know this is not going to be an easy ride, and nor should it be.”

Sanjiv Lingayah, co-creator and racial justice specialist of Home Truths and Home Truths 2 said:

“The Further, Faster programme offers a unique chance to convene, challenge and equip civil society leaders to lift up the sector and to put anti-racism and race equity at its heart. My role in Further Faster is to help to surface learnings from the process so that we can better understand how to draw and follow the line towards transformation that allows all of us to thrive.”

Martha Awojobi, JMB Consulting said:

“Whether it is helping Black led grassroots organisation to navigate the funding landscape, working with leaders to confront their relationship to white supremacy, or embedding anti-racism into organisational strategies and cultures, my approach is always bold, creative, and most importantly, joyful.”

Pari Dhillon, SJC Collective added:

“This feels like a massive opportunity for building anti-racism within our sector and as a result out into the work we do in society. I believe that in this moment we have huge potential to move beyond the old dynamics of charity and powerfully towards justice.”