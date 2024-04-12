Grants for fundraisers’ fundraising adventures, & more funding news

A round up of current funding opportunities – from grants for local West Midlands and Yorkshire-based community projects, to support for fundraising adventures.

npower Business Solutions launches foundation

npower Business Solutions has launched the npower Business Solutions Foundation, which will support community projects in West Midlands and Yorkshire over the next two years. nBS has selected Charis as its strategic partner. Charis will manage the application process, oversee project selection and distribute funding to the successful applicants.

Not-for-profit organisations such as local charities, social enterprises and schools and universities will be able to apply for grants from £10,000 up to as much as £100,000 to fund projects that help to improve the environment, encourage responsible business and support skills and employment opportunities.

The npower Business Solutions Foundation will be supporting a diverse range of projects that focus on energy efficiency, decarbonisation, recycling and sustainability, community places and spaces and the creation of social value. Projects will need to be delivered within a 50-mile radius of nBS’s Solihull and Leeds offices to be eligible for financial support.

For questions relating specifically to the application process, community projects can email Charis direct.

More information here.

Grants now available from Water Restoration Fund

Groups of farmers in England can now apply for a grant to improve freshwater habitats.

Through the new Water Restoration Fund, local groups can apply for funding to bolster their capacity and capabilities for delivery of on-the-ground projects which improve the water environment. The fund, announced in Defra’s Plan for Water, is funded through environmental fines and penalties issued to water companies between April 2022 and October 2023.

The Water Restoration Fund offers grants to support projects which improve the water environment of rivers and their headwaters, lakes, canals, ponds, wetlands and estuaries.

There are 2 types of grants:

Development grants ranging from £75,000 to £250,000. These are designed to build capability.

ranging from £75,000 to £250,000. These are designed to build capability. Delivery grants ranging from £500,000 to £2 million. These are designed to accelerate or support projects that have already been planned.

The £11 million is made up of water company fines. The money will be allocated to projects by region. This is to ensure that money goes to the areas where environmental damage has occurred.

The water companies and their fines and penalties are as follows:

Anglian Water: £3,085,000

South West Water: £2,150,000

Thames Water: £3,334,000

United Utilities: £800,000

Yorkshire Water: £1,600,750

The deadline to apply is 7 June 2024.

More information here.

Earls Court Development Company opens applications for £180,000 Community Fund

The Earls Court Development Company will be donating a total of £180,000 to local charities and community initiatives through its 2024 Community Fund. Organisations within the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea and the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham can apply for a grant of up to £15,000.

Established to support the local community, The Earls Court Community Fund awards grants to charities and organisations that deliver projects which promote wellbeing, build connections, and enrich the lives of local people. Recognising that many residents and voluntary groups are facing additional pressure due to the cost-of-living increase, these grants support essential and meaningful projects that benefit communities in and around Earls Court.

Since its inception in 2021, The Earls Court Community Fund has supported over 31 voluntary groups. Previous awardees include Action on Disability, a new local hub with activities for disabled individuals, and the 10th Fulham Scout Group, who were able to provide activities for 60 young people. As of 2022, The Community Fund activities have delivered £3.7m of social value and a positive economic impact for local residents, in particular young people and children, demonstrating the beneficial effect that the awarded projects have on the Earls Court area and communities.

Applications for the 2024 Earls Court Community Fund open Monday 8 April and will close on Friday 31 May, the successful applicants will be announced this summer.

More information here.

givestar’s Adventure for Good Grant offers fundraisers a share of £20,000 for their charitable adventures

givestar’s Adventure for Good Grant is once again available, providing an opportunity for adventure enthusiasts to combine their passion for exploration with making a positive impact.

The Adventure for Good Grant has a £20,000 pot, available to support adventurous fundraisers in realising their philanthropic endeavours. Successful applicants will access a share of the funding to cover various expenses associated with their charitable adventures, such as acquiring specialist gear, funding travel expenses, securing accommodation, or obtaining necessary equipment such as cameras.

How to apply:

Complete the Adventure for Good Grant application form Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by a member of the givestar team with a request for a short interview. Successful candidates will be contacted by 14th June 2024.

Applicants must be aged 18 years or older, based predominantly in the UK, and planning to embark on an awe-inspiring endeavour to raise funds for charity.

More information here.