Duncan Shrubsole to join St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity as CEO, & other movers

A round up of recent and upcoming appointment and mover news, including Duncan Shrubsole taking up the CEO role at St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity, and Sir Peter Wanless announcing that he is to leave his role as CEO at NSPCC.

NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless to step down after 11 years in role

Sir Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of the NSPCC, has announced his decision to step down this year, following 11 years in the role. Wanless stepped into the role in 2013 in the wake of the Jimmy Saville scandal, joining after running the Big Lottery Fund for five years. Prior to that, he worked at the Department of Education as Director.

More recently, his tenure saw the launch of the NSPCC’s 10-year strategy. Wanless has agreed with the Board of Trustees to remain in post throughout the summer and beyond, if necessary, in some capacity while this process takes place.

Duncan Shrubsole to join St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity as Chief Executive Officer

Duncan Shrubsole will be joining St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity as CEO on Monday 24 June from Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, where he is currently Director of Policy, Research and Communications. In his new role, he will lead the Charity through some key milestones for the Charity including the 100th Appeal with BBC Radio 4 in 2026.

Shrubsole brings with him over 20 years of experience in the field of homelessness, starting from his volunteer work at Crisis at Christmas. He moved to a staff role, leading various initiatives focused on campaigning, policy development, research, best practices, and communications for nine years. His leadership has resulted in securing new funding, strategies, and government policies to address homelessness and rough sleeping. Notably, his efforts led to preventing severe cuts to housing benefits and establishing a significant programme to rehouse thousands of homeless individuals in the private rented sector, along with conducting essential research on the causes and consequences of homelessness.

New counselling service ‘Now You’re Talking’ appoints Managing Director

Now You’re Talking Therapy, the newest commercial venture from TLC: Talk, Listen, Change, has appointed Helen Stuart as Managing Director. Stuart brings a wealth of experience with more than ten years in the social care and voluntary sector both operationally and strategically. She has played an integral role with TLC: Talk, Listen, Change for more than five years as Head of Domestic Abuse for Children and Young People’s Services.

In her new role she will lead the team in growing this new subsidiary to provide a reliable income stream to support TLC: Talk, Listen, Change’s wider work and to ensure that it continues to help those in need for many years to come. Her appointment came when she was eight months pregnant and preparing to go on maternity leave. It was of huge importance to TLC: Talk, Listen, Change, to appoint the right person for the job and so they have taken steps to cover Helen’s role while she’s on maternity leave and support her when she returns so she can give her best to both her career as well as her growing family.

Ian Marr appointed Fundraising & Marketing Manager at Eric Liddell Community

The Eric Liddell Community has announced the appointment of Ian Marr as its new Fundraising and Marketing Manager. With over three decades of dedicated service in the voluntary sector in Scotland, he brings a wealth of experience in fundraising and community engagement to his new role.

Having begun his career as a Parish Minister in the Church of Scotland, Marr’s journey in the voluntary sector began with the establishment of YMCA Tayside where he helped to build up the organisation from its infancy before he went on to manage Aberdeen YMCA. His tenure at YMCA Scotland also saw him actively engaged in the organisation’s broader European initiatives. Marr has also served on the boards of several organisations, including Perth College UHI and Foundation Scotland.

New trustees to join the Nimsdai Foundation

The Nimsdai Foundation, which was set up by mountaineer Nimsdai Purja, has appointed new trustees to its board. Joining the trustee board are Tomasz Mazgaj, Milly Larmer, Chris Dixon, Donna Mcreath, Chris Thomas and Joseph Joyce – each experienced leaders in their respective fields.

Founded in 2022 the Nimsdai Foundation runs a variety of projects, including the Big Mountain Clean Up – which in its last two clean ups on Everest and K2, has removed 1,124kgs of rubbish alone – the equivalent to the waste generated by three UK households each year. The team is returning to Everest this year to clean waste from the high camps. This year the Foundation is committed to building a new Porter House at Lobuche to give a shelter to the ‘unsung heroes’ of the mountains – the Porters.

CFG announces new leadership appointments

Kevin O’Brien, former Chair of Charity Finance Group’s Finance and Audit Committee, has been appointed interim Chair of the Board. O’Brien takes the reins from Gary Forster who served for two terms until December 2023.

Also announced, On 1 April, CFG’s Chief Executive Officer, Caron Bradshaw OBE, began a new, part-time role at the Lending Standards Board (LSB). Bradshaw has joined LSB’s Board as one of three new Non-executive Directors. She joins at the same time as broadcaster Iain Dale, and economist Paul Johnson. She will remain CEO of CFG, dividing her time between leading CFG’s team and driving forward the LSB Board in its role to challenge financial services providers to deliver the right customer outcomes across the sector.

Mental Health UK welcomes Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson as trustee

Michelle Griffith-Robinson, an Olympic athlete who represented Team GB in the triple jump at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, has joined the board of trustees at Mental Health UK.

Outside the world of sport, she is a successful businesswoman and mother of three. She delivers coaching and mentoring to individuals and organisations, and is an ambassador for Women’s Aid, The Menopause Charity and Diabetes UK. She has also spoken in parliament numerous times on the topics of diversity and menopause.