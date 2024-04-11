RSPCA aims to encourage more action for animals with first major rebrand in 50 years

The RSPCA has today (11 April) revealed a major rebrand for the first time in 50 years in a bid to inspire as many people as possible to get involved as animals face ‘some of the biggest challenges in its 200 year history’.

The charity, which also celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, has revealed the rebrand alongside a new marketing campaign platform with the strapline For Every Kind.

Commenting, RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said:

“Animals are now facing some of the biggest challenges in our history, from climate change to intensive farming and loss of habitat to the cost of living. Unless we act urgently to put animal welfare back on the agenda – as one of the pressing issues of our time – we risk animals’ lives getting worse, not better. “The RSPCA has a critical role to play, and, as we set out in our ten-year strategy, we can’t do it alone. We need as many people as possible to join us to help create a better world for animals. Because a world that’s better for animals is a better world for us all. “Our bolder, brighter, welcoming brand, aims to inspire everyone, whoever they are, to get involved so that together we can help animals now and for many years to come.”

A new logo draws on the charity’s history, with blue remaining the dominant brand colour but becoming more vibrant The eight sided ‘lozenge’ shape which has been used since the 1970s becomes a blockier ‘octopunct’, in which different animated animals sit to reflect the breadth of the RSPCA’s work helping all animals. This new purpose and brand identity has been developed by global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR).

Alongside this, the RSPCA has released a brand marketing campaign, created by agency AMV BBDO. A two-minute advert is central to this, featuring the voices of some of its celebrity ambassadors, including actor Brian Blessed, wildlife TV Presenter and Conservationist Chris Packham, dancer and TV judge Shirley Ballas, JLS singer and TV presenter JB Gill and TV personality Pete Wicks.

The ad showcases a wide range of animals in cruel and challenging situations, from battery chickens to abandoned kittens, from lobsters about to be served at a restaurant to dogs left in hot cars, all singing along to Aretha Franklin’s iconic song “Respect”, before the tone changes and the viewer sees animals thriving in their natural habitats or receiving loving care, with the strapline ­– For Every Kind.

Versions of 60 and 30 seconds of the film will run on TV and cinema and a series of 15, 10 and 6 seconds will be live on digital and social media. JAA planned and bought the campaign across TV, OOH, Cinema and digital, and have ensured it is integrated with the RSPCA’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

As part of the campaign, the RSPCA is calling on people to do one million kind acts for animals to celebrate their 200th year.

Sherwood added:

“Our brand hasn’t been updated since the 1970s and it has been holding us back in becoming the modern, forward-facing RSPCA we want to be. We need people to reappraise us and rethink our place in the world if we are going to face up to the huge challenges facing animals. “Everyone has a role to play to improve animals’ lives. Because a world that’s better for animals is better for us all. In our homes, in the wild, on farms and the planet at large, we can all make our world a kinder place for every animal. “For Every Kind means for every kind of animal, but also for every kind of person, because we want everyone to feel welcome at the RSPCA.”