List of barristers & solicitors that carry out pro bono work to be published

Melanie May | 11 April 2024 | News

A list of barristers and solicitors that carry out pro bono work is to be published later this year.

The Pro Bono Recognition List of England and Wales is being created to recognise the legal profession’s contribution to supporting those in need, and will recognise barristers and solicitors who have given 25 or more hours pro bono legal assistance in the previous calendar year.

Lawyers can make a submission to be included for this first list until Friday 24 May, with the aim being to publish the Pro Bono Recognition List within a month of this closing date. The declaration that the relevant lawyers have undertaken the pro bono work is taken on trust.

The list will be published annually, and is backed by the Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee, with support from organisations including the Access to Justice Foundation, Advocate, the Bar Council, Law Society, and the National Pro Bono Centre.

The Steering Group of the Attorney General’s Committee for Pro Bono is responsible for the list, and its Patron is Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, the Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill.

