Meet fellow fundraisers at June’s Picnics Everywhere

Melanie May

Melanie May | 10 April 2024 | News

Looking down at a picnic blanket with food and wine on it, and people sitting on it. By Rachel Claire on pexels

International Picnic Day takes places on 18 June, and this year FundraisingEverywhere is using the day to hold a picnic event bringing fundraisers together across the country.

Picnics Everywhere, the first Fundraising Everywhere National Picnic will see picnics take place on 18 June across the UK and Ireland. Events are already confirmed in the heart of London and Newcastle. They will provide a chance for fundraisers to meet and network with fellow local fundraisers in a relaxed environment, and share food and conversation.

Take part

To help fill the day with picnics across the country and make it a success, FundraisingEverywhere is looking for picnic reps to help scout for perfect spots and to be a host on the day. Each picnic host will be supported by Fundraising Everywhere (which will handle the event promotion) and will receive a branded t-shirt and picnic blanket as a ‘thank you’.

Anyone who would like to be a host is asked to fill in a form, and there is also information available on FundraisingEverywhere’s recent LinkedIn post announcing the event.

Update: Picnics are now confirmed for: Newcastle, Alnwick, Derby, Leeds, North London, East London, Central London, Bristol, Nottingham, Brighton, Chichester, Hampshire, and Manchester.



Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

