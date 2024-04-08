Wonderland ball raises over £5k for Cheshire charity, & more event news

More ways nonprofits of all sizes are using events to raise vital funds, from a Wonderland ball for Cheshire-based charity the Warrington Disability Partnership, to netball for Look Good Feel Better.

Look Good Feel Better and England Netball Charity Tournament raises over £32,000

National cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better teamed up with England Netball on 17 March to host its Annual Charity Netball Tournament for the fifth year, raising over £32,000 for people undergoing treatment for cancer.

The event brought together over 240 netball players to participate in a day of matches. It was held over three courts at the University of Warwick Sports & Wellness Hub and it saw 26 teams competing across three different divisions; social, competitive and mixed gender. Former England Netball captain and Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallist Ama Agbeze hosted the tournament along with Future Roses Ash Dekker and Millie Sanders.

Sodexo’s Stop Hunger Foundation raises £286,000 at annual dinner

Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a dining experience curated by Sodexo Live! which showcased sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, in collaboration with local 2013 MasterChef winner, Steven Edwards. As well as raising funds for the Stop Hunger Foundation through a charity auction, guests also had the opportunity to buy a copy of the ‘Chance for Change’ cookbook and hear first-hand from Amina Missi who has benefitted from the initiative, which is part of the Foundation’s partnership with Enactus to support female refugees in the UK.

Sodexo launched the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation in 2005 as a UK-registered charity and has supported more than 70 national and local charities. During the last financial year alone, the Foundation donated more than £400,000 to 26 charities positively impacting just under 2 million people. Over 1,800 Sodexo employees also spent 7,967 hours volunteering – of which 4,332 hours were skills-based – for good causes, including Stop Hunger’s charity partners.

Wonderland-themed night raises over £5k for Warrington Disability Partnership

A ‘Wonderland’-themed fundraising night celebrating the work of Cheshire-born Lewis Carroll has raised more than £5,000 for Warrington Disability Partnership. The March Hare Ball saw characters including the Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts and Tweedledee and Tweedledum descend on Stock Farm Barn in Ashley for a magical evening of music, fancy dress, great food and entertainment.

Guests from across Chester, Warrington, Altrincham and the North West were treated to a hare-raising night of entertainment, including a Wonderland-themed musical performance from local performing arts school The Hammond. A three-course meal was also served up by Knutsford-based catering company Fork & Field, and volunteers from the law firm Aaron & Partners – who organised the whole evening – hosted a series of ‘curiouser and curiouser’ fundraising games with an Alice in Wonderland twist. The event marked the start of a fundraising journey for the charity to buy a new accessible holiday home in North Wales, allowing affordable holidays and getaways for disabled people.

Back to the Floor raises over £258k in support of Hospitality Action

Hospitality Action celebrated the return of its Back to the Floor event last week, raising £258,643 for the charity. Returning for a sixth time and hosted by James Clarke, General Manager of Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, the fundraiser saw senior hospitality figures return to their hospitality roots in the role of waiter or sommelier for the evening.

Guests were welcomed with a champagne Taittinger and canapé reception followed by a sumptuous three course meal. Entertainment, laughter and merrymaking mischief were the order of the night as a team of top hoteliers put their silver service and playful sabotage skills to the test once again in a friendly battle to earn the most tips in recognition of the tireless efforts their teams carry out every day.

St Giles Hospice encourages local people to take part in Celebrate Lives Lived

St Giles Hospice is encouraging people to take part in Celebrate Lives Lived this spring. Every year, St Giles invites people to dedicate an orange Gerbera flower peg in one of its gardens in Whittington and Sutton Coldfield, as well as in a virtual garden on the hospice’s website, in return for a donation. The gardens are open throughout May.

Each Gerbera is personalised with the name of a loved one and placed in a Celebrate Lives Lived garden throughout May, creating a display of celebration and remembrance amongst hundreds of other Gerberas. Funds raised from Celebrate Lives Lived dedications help to fund the hospice’s work.

TalkTalk and PlatformX Communications raise £366,000 for Ambitious About Autism

TalkTalk and PlatformX Communications’s (PXC) 15th annual fundraising event, Night of Ambition has raised £366,000 in aid of the charity Ambitious About Autism. This year’s event, in partnership with Headline Sponsor CGI, was held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on Wednesday 27March and was attended by more than 350 guests. It was hosted by TV presenter Gregg Wallace MBE, whose son Sid is autistic.

Since 2006, TalkTalk has raised over £4.9 million for Ambitious about Autism. TalkTalk also provide services to Ambitious about Autism’s TreeHouse School and Ambitious College.