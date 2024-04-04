Two multimillion pound grant rounds open for applications

Funding is available from Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales for charities led by & working with people experiencing economic inequity because of race or ethnicity, and from the Youth Endowment Fund for talking therapies.

£3mn available to charities led by & working with people experiencing economic inequity because of race or ethnicity

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales is making £3 million available to registered charities and CICs led by and working with people experiencing economic inequity because of their race or ethnicity.

Grants of £75,000 can be applied for, and these will be awarded over three years. Lloyds Bank Foundations’ Racial Equity programme expects to award grants to 42 charities and CICs. Each will receive £25,000 per year, and funding is unrestricted.

To further help small, local and charities, the Foundation’s funding programmes combine unrestricted funding with tailored development aimed at helping strengthening knowledge, skills and capabilities of staff and trustees.

Applications are welcome from organisations working outside of London. Funding in London will be announced later in the year.

André Clarke, Director of Charity Development at Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said:

“Small, local charities, run by people and communities experiencing racial injustices, witness first-hand how systemic and institutional racism continues to impact lives. These charities are often underfunded and stretched thin as more and more people turn to them for support. Investment in small frontline charities is critical to help communities most deeply affected by crisis create lasting change.”

In 2023, Lloyds Bank Foundation received 256 applications, and 176 (68%) met the initial eligibility criteria. 39 (21%) charities were awarded funding: a total of almost £3mn for this funding programme.

A webinar is being held on 24 April to explain more about eligibility, shortlisting and prioritising criteria. The Foundation also offers documents in alternative formats, and up to £500 of accessibility support to enable charities to apply for this programme.

YEF opens multimillion pound grant round for talking therapies

The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) has opened a new £3.5 million grant round to test the impact of talking therapies on preventing children from becoming involved in violence.

The charity is looking to fund and evaluate projects that use psychological therapies to support children and young people who are at risk of violence or are already involved in the youth justice system.

Through its latest grant round the YEF is looking to strengthen the evidence for psychological therapies by commissioning robust impact trials. The charity wants to test different types of therapies delivered by qualified clinicians. This includes, but is not limited to, CBT, trauma-specific therapies and speech and language therapy.

In addition to evaluating different types, the charity also wants to test different ways and places therapies can be delivered outside of clinical settings, whether that is in schools, Alternative Provision settings, social care, youth clubs or custody. This extends to projects which train social workers, youth workers and other practitioners to deliver therapy to children and young people themselves.

Through its impact trials, the YEF aims to learn more about which delivery models improve young people’s access, attendance and engagement in therapy.

Jon Yates, Executive Director at the Youth Endowment Fund, said:

“There’s strong evidence talking therapies help keep children safe from violence. Yet long waiting lists and barriers to clinical services often impede timely access to support. Through our trials, we want to better understand the most effective ways of delivering therapy and how we can help more children to access and benefit from them.”

The grant round is open until 5pm Friday 24 May 2024.