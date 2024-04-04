Popularity of resale apps not stopping people donating to charity shops, Scope finds Scope charity shop in Brighton

Research by Scope has found that the rise in popularity of resale apps hasn’t stopped the majority of people in the UK donating preloved goods to charity, with donations to its own shops rising in recent years.

The charity asked 2000 adults about donating to charity shops or selling online after a clear out. The reasons for doing so included:

Four in five (81%) of people agreed they believe their donation to a charity shop will fund something important and it’s as good as giving money to charity.

26% agreed they’ve been inspired to donate to charity shops by decluttering TV shows such as Stacy Soloman’s Sort Your Life Out – BBC or Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix.

22% agreed social media influencers inspire then to donate to charity shops.

18-34 year olds are the largest demographic to sell online, at 47%, compared to 36% of 35-54 year olds and 12% of those aged 55 and over.

Advertisement

Scope charity shops have just launched their Great Donate campaign, which asks people to have a clear out and donate their pre-loved items to their local Scope charity shop this spring.

Since the Great Donate began, a large amethyst crystal was donated to Scope Washington’s shop, which sold on 2 April for £200. It was so heavy, the donor had to use a shopping trolley to bring it in.

Ruth Blazye, Executive Director of Retail and Communities at disability equality charity Scope, said:

“We often get asked if resale apps have affected the quantity or quality of donations we’re receiving. Our answer has always been “no”, in fact, we’ve seen a rise in donations over the last few years. Now we know why, people really do feel good about donating to charity shops. “Charity shops are a national institution, but I believe a little bit of healthy competition from resale apps is good. It means charity shops need to work harder to ensure they’re giving customers even more reasons to support them.”